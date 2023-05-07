Six hurt as ventilation ducts fall into crowded resort pool, Colorado rescuers say

Heating and air-conditioning ducts plummeted into a crowded indoor swimming pool at a resort near Aurora, injuring six people, Colorado firefighters reported.

Two of those hurt suffered life-threatening injuries in the incident at the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center at 9:50 a.m. Saturday, May 6, Aurora Fire Rescue said in a news release.

No further information on their medical condition was available, firefighters said.

“We were right on the outside of the hot tub, and just kind of heard a big groan, and we looked up,” onlooker Jamie Olsen told KDVR. The ventilation system came down in two pieces.

“There were kids down there that couldn’t find their parents,” Olsen told KDVR.

About 50 to 100 people were in the resort’s aquatic center when mechanical equipment fell into the hot tub and pool, firefighters said.

Eight Aurora firefighters were conducting training inside stairwells at the resort and were able to quickly aid the victims, the release said.

Jenn Spykerman wrote on Twitter that the collapse, which appeared in an attached photo to involve a large ventilation duct, narrowly missed her son.

“I was in the pool, I just got off the slide and all of a sudden, all of the metal pipes and stuff fell around everything and some of it landed in the hot tub where I saw people get in earlier,” Trevor Spykerman, 12, told KCNC.

Kolby Huseman, visiting Colorado from Houston, told the station that a duct fell on his back while he shielded his son from the falling debris.

“Right after it happened, it was kind of like a war zone — a lot of parents screaming for their kids,” Husman told KCNC.

A Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center spokesperson referred requests for comment to Aurora Fire Rescue, ABC News reported.

Aurora is a city of 389,000 people about 20 miles east of Denver.

