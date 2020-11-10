Six held for raping minor girls in Puducherry

Puducherry [India], November 10 (ANI): Six persons were arrested on Monday for allegedly raping five minor girls here, Puducherry police said.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 6 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012 and Section 376 of Indian Penal Code.

In its complaint, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) said that these girls had been "sexually assaulted by over 10 men".

"Five minor girls were rescued on October 22. On further probe, we received a complaint from the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on November 5, stating that these minor girls were sexually assaulted by some 10 or more individuals over a period of time. We have registered a case under sections 6 and 12 of POCSO Act 2012 and Section 376 of IPC," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pratiksha said.

"We have nabbed six accused in which one is arrested and other five have been sent for their COVID-19 test, post that they will be arrested," the SSP said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)