Six great F1 title deciders, from Hunt v Lauda to Senna v Prost

Photograph: The Asahi Shimbun/Getty Images

James Hunt v Niki Lauda: Japan 1976

A season characterised by controversy, off-track politics and the appalling Nürburgring crash that nearly killed Niki Lauda would end in bizarre circumstances. Having bravely returned, heavily bandaged, to racing six weeks after his accident, Lauda of Ferrari led the drivers’ championship by three points from James Hunt before the final race, at Fuji Speedway. Torrential rain made the circuit particularly treacherous and Lauda retired after two laps, reportedly saying: “My life is worth more than a title.” Hunt finished third in his McLaren to become champion by one point.

Alain Prost v Nigel Mansell v Nelson Piquet: Australia 1986

The era of Ayrton Senna, Alain Prost and Nigel Mansell was one of Formula One’s most memorable. It was not the great Senna but another Brazilian, Nelson Piquet, in contention in 1986 before the final grand prix in Adelaide, along with his Williams-Honda teammate Mansell and Prost of McLaren. Mansell needed to finish third to ensure overall victory but after starting on pole a spectacular rear tyre blowout ended his race, with Murray Walker in disbelief alongside Hunt on commentary. Prost took the title by two points.

Nigel Mansell’s burst rear-left tyre spells the end of his title hopes at the 1986 Australian Grand Prix. Photograph: Popperfoto

Ayrton Senna v Alain Prost: Japan 1990

A 1989 crash at Suzuka between the Brazilian and the Frenchman, teammates at McLaren, ultimately led to Prost taking the title after Senna’s eventual disqualification. Tension was at an all-time high before the penultimate race the following season, with Senna on pole but on the right-hand, dirty side of the track. Prost, having moved teams to Ferrari, edged ahead into the first corner. Senna kept his foot down and the predictable collision allowed him to win his second drivers’ title by seven points.

Ayrton Senna (right) takes out Alain Prost during the Japanese Grand Prix to become champion. Photograph: Getty Images

Jacques Villeneuve v Michael Schumacher: European GP 1997

Michael Schumacher for Ferrari led Jacques Villeneuve in the Williams by a point before the final grand prix in Jerez. Ferrari had been waiting 18 years for a drivers’ title, since Jody Scheckter’s success in 1979. When Villeneuve attempted to pass Schumacher on the inside the German turned in on his rival, apparently aiming to take both cars out and settle the drivers’ championship on the spot. Schumacher succeeded only in ending his own race, with Villeneuve steering his damaged car home in third to take the title. Schumacher, who three years earlier had crashed into Damon Hill in Australia and thereby won the title for Benetton, was subsequently disqualified from the championship and faced widespread condemnation.

The on-board camera shows Michael Schumacher steering into Jacques Villeneuve, leading to the German’s disqualification from the championship. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton v Felipe Massa: Brazil 2008

Hamilton’s first title arrived through one of the most dramatic denouements in Formula One. Then 23, the Briton approached the Interlagos season finale knowing fifth in his McLaren would be enough for the drivers’ crown, even if Felipe Massa, on pole, triumphed in his home race for Ferrari. Hamilton seemed on course until the late arrival of rain, at which point all the leaders bar Timo Glock changed tyres. A slip by Hamilton enabled Sebastian Vettel to move him down to sixth and Massa delivered victory, sparking celebrations among team members, friends and family, who believed he had taken the title with the chequered flag. But the rain grew heavier and Glock began losing pace on his dry tyres, enabling Hamilton to pass the Toyota in the closing corners and sensationally clinch the title by a point.

Lewis Hamilton gets the chequered flag in fifth at the 2008 Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos to snatch the title from Felipe Massa. Photograph: Vanderlei Almeida/AFP/Getty Images

Sebastian Vettel v Lewis Hamilton v Fernando Alonso v Mark Webber: Abu Dhabi 2010

Lewis Hamilton (left) and Jenson Button pour the champagne over the new world champion, Sebastian Vettel. Photograph: Peter J Fox/Getty Images

Two years later Vettel set a new mark for youngest champion by five months, with Hamilton, Fernando Alonso and Mark Webber remarkably also having a shot at the title going into the final race at Yas Marina. There had been eight changes of leader in the drivers’ championship that season – but the final day would be the first time Vettel, then aged 23 and four months, topped the standings. A flawless drive saw him lead from pole to flag, sparking a run of four straight drivers’ titles for Red Bull.