Six gems to see in Tate Britain’s dramatic rehang

The School Mistress (1784) by John Opie - Rod Tidnam & Oliver Cowling/Tate

It’s comforting to imagine that our ­mus­eums and galleries are unchanging. Certain treasures, we like to think, will always be on display. In reality, of course, public museums exist in a state of flux – and I’m not simply referring to the churn of temporary exhibitions: their ­permanent collections are constantly evolving, too.

Mostly, this process is so slow, it’s almost imperceptible: a tweak here, a modification there. Occasionally, though, the changes are more dramatic – as visitors to Tate Britain will discover later this month, when the gallery on Millbank will unveil a comprehensive rehang of its free collection displays. “Temporary exhibitions get the spotlight,” says the director of Tate’s British art collection, Polly Staple. “But if you’re a museum director, the permanent collection is where you can make your mark.”

Sometimes, this can backfire. The last significant reshuffle at Tate Britain occurred a decade ago, when its director at the time, ­Pen­elope Curtis, revealed a con­tinuous chronological display billed as a “walk through British art”. I liked it, but it proved controversial. She left two years later (though her display remained).

What, then, should we expect of the imminent rehang, instigated by Curtis’s successor, Alex Farquharson? Thankfully (in my book), chron­ology remains an organising principle. “Maybe it’s to do with Tate Britain’s architecture, and the flow you get through the building,” says Staple, “but there’s still a kind of walk, which is chronological.”

En route, though, there will be different emphases, reflecting recent preoccupations and research. Female artists, for instance, will have greater prominence. Likewise, artists of colour, such as the late Guyanese painter Aubrey Williams, who’s being honoured with his own room.

The State We’re In, A (2015) by Wolfgang Tillmans - Wolfgang Tillmans/Maureen Paley

There’ll be several vitrines, too, filled with material providing historical context. “Alex’s big idea is to bring the history of [each] period to the fore,” explains Staple. A gallery of 18th-century art has been hung “salon-style”, so that its many pictures ­jostle for attention, as they did when they were first exhibited.

Story continues

Tate’s holdings in contemporary art are also being finessed, so that, as Staple puts it, “we have the right works for this present moment”. One aim, she continues, is to “diversify” what’s on the walls, so that “our audiences can see themselves”.

Perhaps most exciting of all, though, almost one-tenth of the 800 or so artworks on display will be new or recent acquisitions – six of which, simply because they’re so brilliant, I’m celebrating here.

Electric Chair (2020) by Mohammed Sami

Rendered in acrylics, an ornate throne, its shining upholstery as bright as any ghost, appears to float against a dark void: is this what Hades sits on in the underworld? For the Iraqi-born painter Mohammed Sami – who fled to Sweden as a refugee in 2007 before settling in east London, where he has recently emerged as a scintillating new talent in contemporary British art – it rather evokes one of Saddam Hussein’s sinister chairs of state. The picture’s title calls to mind a grim series by Andy Warhol, and amps up the atmosphere of totalitarian menace.

Electric Chair, 2020 by Mohammed Sami - Robert Glowacki/Courtesy: the artist and Modern Art, London

The State We’re In, A (2015) by Wolfgang Tillmans

This photograph of the gunmetal-grey Atlantic is so massive, at more than 13 ft across, that viewers can feel overwhelmed by its agitated expanse. It was taken from a pier in Porto by the German photographer Wolfgang Tillmans, categorised by the Tate as “British” because he’s contributed significantly to culture in this country. It’s a solemn, semi-abstract image that emanates a sense of foreboding, and refers to the migration crisis and rising sea levels – as well as offering, perhaps, an unsettling outlook for our go-it-alone island nation.

Chiddy Doing Rene’s Hair (2019, printed 2021) by Rene Matić

Rene Matić's Chiddy Doing Rene’s Hair, 2019 - Sonal Bakrania

In this delightfully intimate and immediate photograph, which encapsulates something of the tenderness and spontaneous familiarity of youthful friendship, the nonbinary artist Rene Matić is seen sitting between the legs of the British-Nigerian fashion blogger Chidera Eggerue, as she braids their hair (Eggerue features regularly in Matić’s photography). The easy-going ambience of chatter and innocence is reinforced by the presence, among the everyday domestic clutter behind them, of a doll’s house. Yet, a prominent logo on Matić’s yellow-and-green T-shirt shatters these feelings of safety by making reference, disquietingly, to “racial prejudice”.

lick your teeth, they so clutch (2021) by Rachel Jones

Looks abstract, right? Yet the vibrant squiggles and blotches in this original composition – which resemble fantastical, neon-coloured growths of lichen or underwater coral – coalesce into the outline of a set of teeth. This is a painting that grins back at the viewer; the title of Rachel Jones’s superb solo show at London’s Chisenhale Gallery last year was “say cheeeeese”. Various young black artists today are choosing to work figuratively, often producing portraits – but not Jones, who achieves an uplifting chromatic intensity (which, believe me, can be physically felt upon the eye) with oil stick and pastel.

lick your teeth, they so clutch, 2021 by Rachel Jones - Sam Day, Rod Tidnam

The School Mistress (1784) by John Opie

In 1780, when an earlier picture by him was shown in London, the English painter John Opie – the son of a carpenter in the South West’s tin-mining industry – was hailed as “the Cornish Wonder”. With dramatic, Caravaggesque naturalism and lighting effects (and, in the figure of the teacher, modelled on Opie’s mother, a nod to Rembrandt), this similarly wondrous canvas depicts a group of boys – as well as a nonplussed tabby cat – in a Cornish schoolroom. One, evidently befuddled, scratches his head; another, spotlit, appears lost in concentration. According to the 18th-century connoisseur Horace Walpole, this painting was “the best of [Opie’s] works yet”.

Portrait of an Unknown Lady (1650-55) by Joan Carlile

Joan Carlile's Portrait of an Unknown Lady, 1650-5 - Mark Heathcote and Abbie Soanes

The work, presumably, of Charles II’s Principal Painter in Ordinary, Sir Peter Lely? In fact, this oil portrait of a resplendent young lady with pearls in her hair and around her neck (and, seemingly, long, anatomically impossible legs beneath that shimmering gown) was painted, in the Commonwealth period by Joan Carlile, one of the first female artists to have worked professionally in Britain. During a lengthy, prominent career, Carlile, who was married to a courtier of Charles I, attracted the patronage of the English elite – as this portrait, one of only about 10 paintings known to be by her, also attests.

The rehang of the collection displays at Tate Britain, London, SW1 (tate.org.uk), will be unveiled on May 23

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.