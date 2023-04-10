A six-figure winning lottery ticket was sold in South Carolina. Check your pockets

A six-figure prize-winning lottery ticket was recently sold in South Carolina, according to officials. Now the search is on for the $200,000 prize winner.

The winning ticket was sold at a gas station/convenience store in the Midlands, South Carolina Education Lottery officials said Monday in a news release.

The winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold at Golden Grocery at 3909 Camden Highway in Sumter County, according to the release. That’s in the Dalzell area, about 5 miles from Shaw Air Force Base.

The ticket for Friday’s drawing matched all five numbers drawn to win the $100,000 top prize, officials said. Because the ticket holder bought the powered-up option for an additional $1, the prize was doubled to $200,000 when a two was drawn, according to the release.

The winning numbers from last Friday’s drawing were 5, 9, 18, 31, 34 and Power-Up: 2.

The winner has 180 days to claim the prize, according to lottery officials.

The winner will be allowed to retain some privacy, as South Carolina is one of eight states — along with Delaware, Kansas, Georgia, Maryland, North Dakota, Ohio and Texas — that allow lottery winners to remain anonymous.

The odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1-in-878,399, according to the release.

“Sign the back of your ticket and put it in a safe location until you’re ready to come forward to claim the prize,” lottery officials said.

For complete information on claiming prizes, go to sceducationlottery.com.

Golden Grocery will receive a commission of $2,000 when the winning ticket is turned in to lottery officials.

In addition to the $200,000 winning game, more than 5,700 Palmetto Cash 5 players in South Carolina won prizes in Friday’s drawing, according to the release. More than 3,900 players bought the additional Power-Up option and will have their winnings doubled, officials said.

There were no other top-prize winners in the Palmetto Cash 5 drawing over the past two days.