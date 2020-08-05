Six dead, over 3.7 million without power after Isaias ravages East Coast: What we know

Isaias toggled between hurricane and tropical storm strength when it hit the East Coast this week. The storm made landfall as a hurricane Monday night near Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, but was downgraded to a tropical storm Tuesday — as it headed north into Canada.

At least six people were killed as Tropical Storm Isaias spawned tornadoes, dumped rain, and (at times) made landfall as a hurricane. Over 3.7 million have lost electricity. And damage has ravaged nine states across the East Coast.

The storm's center was about 45 miles southeast of Montreal late Tuesday, moving northeast into Canada at about 38 mph.

Here's a breakdown of what we know — and what you can do to help.

Philadelphia firefighters walk through a flooded neighborhood after Tropical Storm Isaias moved through, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Philadelphia. The storm spawned tornadoes and dumped rain during an inland march up the U.S. East Coast after making landfall as a hurricane along the North Carolina coast. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

6 confirmed deaths in Isaias U.S. path

At least six people have died in Tropical Storm Isaias' path on the East Coast.

Two people died when Isaias spun off a tornado that struck a North Carolina mobile home park. Another person died in Pennsylvania when their vehicle was overtaken by water and swept downstream. Two others were killed by falling trees toppled by the storm in Maryland and New York City, and a sixth person died in Delaware when a tree branch fell on them, authorities said.

Over 3.7 million without power

Power outages spread into early Wednesday, with more than 3.7 million customers losing electricity across multiple states — including New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania — according to PowerOutage.US, which tracks utility reports.

New York City's power utility said it saw more outages from Isaias than from any storm except Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio talks with residents about damage from Tropical Storm Isaias, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in the Queens borough of New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Storm leaves trail of damage in at least 9 states

After battering Puerto Rico and the Bahamas before brushing past Florida, Isaias ravaged the U.S. East Coast.

In addition to power outages, flooding, tornadoes, fierce rain and wind have hit at least 9 states — including Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia.

In Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and New Jersey, tornadoes were confirmed by the National Weather Service.

The NJ Transit train service also remained suspended while the railroad says crews cleared about 150 trees and repair signals and overhead wires.

In New York City, Isaias halted commuter trains, closed bridges and sent thousands of tree limbs crashing down Tuesday.

Additional deadly tree falls were reported in Delaware and Maryland.

People look over their home in Oak Island, N.C. after Hurricane Isaisas came ashore Tuesday night Aug. 4, 2020 in Brunswick County as a category 1 hurricane. The storm cause damage along all of the southern beaches like Ocean Isle Beach, Holden Beach, Oak Island and Southport. (Ken Blevins/The Star-News via AP)

In Pennsylvania, four children were treated for minor injuries after high winds partially tore the roof off a day care center, officials said. High waters and flooding also also hit the eastern region of the state and Philadelphia, where the Schuylkill River is projected to crest early Wednesday at 15.4 feet, its highest level in more than 150 years.

