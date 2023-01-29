Six dead in crash between bus and freight truck in New York

Six people died and three were seriously injured after an express bus collided with a freight truck early Saturday near Louisville in upstate New York near the Canadian border, police said.

The accident occurred just after 6am on State Highway 37 between a 2021 Freightliner box truck and a 2013 express bus, New York State Police said Saturday in a release. All six dead were travelling in the bus, along with one person critically injured and two seriously, the release stated. They were being treated in area hospitals.

The National Transportation Safety Board launched a six-member team to investigate the collision “involving a box truck and a medium size bus,” the agency tweeted on Saturday, adding that the NTSB would be “coordinating all efforts with New York State Police and other local authorities.”

TV station WWNY quoted officials as calling the scene “gruesome” and claiming the cargo truck had been fully loaded.

The damaged bus appeared to be emblazoned with LBFNY, the name of a solar energy company based in central New York. The LBFNY website lists only a PO Box, without a phone number or email, under its contact information and could not immediately be reached by The Independent.