Six dead in China kindergarten stabbing

Breaking News

Six people have been killed and one injured in a kindergarten stabbing in China's south-eastern Guangdong province, police tell the BBC.

Police said they have arrested a 25-year-old man with the surname Wu.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The victims include one teacher, two parents and three students, AFP reported, quoting a spokeswoman for the city government.

The attack happened on Monday at 07:40 local time (23:40 Sunday GMT), and the man was arrested at 08:00.

Police have called this a case of "intentional assault".

Violent crime is relatively rare in China, but the country has seen a spate of knife attacks in recent years, including several in schools.

In August last year, a knife-wielding assailant stormed a kindergarten in the south-eastern Jiangxi province, killing three people and wounding six others.In April 2021, two children died while 16 others were injured during a mass stabbing in Beiliu City, in Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region. In October 2018, 14 children were injured in a knife attack at a kindergarten in Chongqing, south-west China.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.