Six crazy facts as Texas A&M, LSU make history with highest-scoring FBS game

Texas A&M's rivalry game against No. 8 LSU was one for the ages as the Aggies found a way to top the Tigers in the highest scoring game in FBS history.

The Aggies won 74-72 after seven overtimes in a hard fought battle and it was certainly heartbreaker for LSU as there was some controversy down the stretch.

Both teams put up some crazy stats because the game lasted as long as it did. LSU finished with 521 total yards, while A&M finished with 496. Joe Burrow had 270 yards and three touchdowns (not including three rushing), while Kellen Mond had six passing touchdowns and one rushing.

But the even crazier facts come with how historic the game was.

It was the first game in the AP poll era in which both teams scored 70 points, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Here are six crazy facts from the Aggies thrilling victory:

The seven-overtime game tied the NCAA record for most overtimes in an FBS game. But It was the first game with as many overtimes that included a ranked team.

The 146 combined points are the most in an FBS game in NCAA history and the second-most in college football history behind the 161 points Abilene Christian and West Texas A&M scored in Abilene Christian's 93-68 win in 2008, according to ESPN. The previous record of 139 points was set in Western Michigan's 71-68 win against Buffalo a year ago, also in overtime.

The 74 points LSU allowed are the most ever given up by a ranked team, eclipsing the 73 No. 24 Fresno State gave up to Northern Illinois on Oct. 6, 1990.

The Aggie's 24 points are more points than Texas A&M's basketball team has scored in 4 of 6 games this season.

The Tigers had scored a combined 79 points in their previous four SEC games.