Six countries report coronavirus in farmed mink as experts warn current vaccines may not work on new strain

A new strain of Covid-19 that may be impervious to current vaccines began after humans infected mink with the virus, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said.
The WHO said that this variant of the virus had "a combination of mutations" that "have not previously been observed".
More than 200 people in Denmark have been infected with the strain - which spread from mink to farm workers in Northen Jutland - before infecting members of the wider community.
Denmark is one of the largest mink fur exporters in the world.
In response, the country is set to cull its entire stock of mink - believed to number in the millions.
Following the news, the UK has banned all non-British national or resident travellers who have been in or transited through Denmark in the last 14 days from entering the country due to widespread outbreaks of coronavirus in the country’s mink farmsG
Advanced laboratory studies are required in order to fully understand the impact of specific mutations.
Six countries – Denmark, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Italy and the US – have reported SARS-CoV-2 in farmed minks to the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE).
Since June 2020, 214 human cases of Covid-19 have been identified in Denmark with SARS-CoV-2 variants associated with farmed minks, including 12 cases with a unique variant, reported on November 5.
SARS-Cov-2 is the virus that causes the Covid-19 disease.
All 12 cases were identified in September 2020 in North Jutland, Denmark, and the cases ranged in age from seven to 79 years, with eight having a link to the mink farming industry while four cases were from the local community.
The WHO said initial observations suggest that the clinical presentation, severity and transmission among those infected are similar to that of other circulating SARS-CoV-2 viruses.
The WHO added that minks can act as a reservoir of SARS-CoV-2, passing the virus between them, and pose a risk for virus spill-over from mink to humans, and people can then transmit this virus within the human population.
“As viruses move between human and animal populations, genetic modifications in the virus can occur,” the WHO said.
“These changes can be identified through whole genome sequencing, and when found, experiments can study the possible implications of these changes on the disease in humans.”
Ian Jones, professor of virology at University of Reading, said this week that it is hard to comment on specifics regarding mutations as there does not appear to be any report or data on the mink mutation in the public domain.
“But the idea that the virus mutates in a new species is not surprising as it must adapt to be able to use mink receptors to enter cells and so will modify the spike protein to enable this to happen efficiently,” Prof Jones said.
“The danger is that the mutated virus could then spread back into man and evade any vaccine response which would have been designed to the original, non-mutated version of the spike protein, and not the mink-adapted version.
“Of course the mink version may not transmit well to man, so it’s a theoretical risk but Denmark is clearly taking a precautionary stance in aiming to eradicate the mink version so that this possibility is avoided or made much less likely,” he said.
Professor James Wood, head of department of veterinary medicine at University of Cambridge, said: “The true implication of the changes in the spike protein have not yet been evaluated by the international scientific community and are thus unclear.
“It is too early to say that the change will cause either vaccines or immunity to fail.”
