Six countries report coronavirus in farmed mink as experts warn current vaccines may not work on new strain

A new strain of Covid-19 that may be impervious to current vaccines began after humans infected mink with the virus, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said.

The WHO said that this variant of the virus had "a combination of mutations" that "have not previously been observed".

More than 200 people in Denmark have been infected with the strain - which spread from mink to farm workers in Northen Jutland - before infecting members of the wider community.

Denmark is one of the largest mink fur exporters in the world.

In response, the country is set to cull its entire stock of mink - believed to number in the millions.

Following the news, the UK has banned all non-British national or resident travellers who have been in or transited through Denmark in the last 14 days from entering the country due to widespread outbreaks of coronavirus in the country’s mink farmsG

Advanced laboratory studies are required in order to fully understand the impact of specific mutations.

Six countries – Denmark, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Italy and the US – have reported SARS-CoV-2 in farmed minks to the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE).

Since June 2020, 214 human cases of Covid-19 have been identified in Denmark with SARS-CoV-2 variants associated with farmed minks, including 12 cases with a unique variant, reported on November 5.

SARS-Cov-2 is the virus that causes the Covid-19 disease.

All 12 cases were identified in September 2020 in North Jutland, Denmark, and the cases ranged in age from seven to 79 years, with eight having a link to the mink farming industry while four cases were from the local community.

The WHO said initial observations suggest that the clinical presentation, severity and transmission among those infected are similar to that of other circulating SARS-CoV-2 viruses.

The WHO added that minks can act as a reservoir of SARS-CoV-2, passing the virus between them, and pose a risk for virus spill-over from mink to humans, and people can then transmit this virus within the human population.

“As viruses move between human and animal populations, genetic modifications in the virus can occur,” the WHO said.

“These changes can be identified through whole genome sequencing, and when found, experiments can study the possible implications of these changes on the disease in humans.”

