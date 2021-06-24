Six countries including Tunisia and Haiti added to red list

Tunisia is now rated red (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Six countries including Tunisia, Haiti and the Dominican Republic have been added to the red list, which mandates 11 nights of hotel quarantine.

Eritrea, Mongolia and Uganda were also graded red in the latest reshuffle to the traffic light system.

The changes from the UK government’s latest travel traffic light reshuffle will come into effect from 4am on 30 June. Any arrivals after this date will go into mandated hotel quarantine, at a cost of £1,750pp.

They join countries including holiday hotspots the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Turkey in the 56-strong list of high-risk countries.

Elsewhere in the traffic light update, Malta, the Balearics and Madeira were added to the green list, in a much-needed boost for holidaymakers.

Most of mainland Europe, including holiday favourites Spain, France and Italy, remain on the amber list. Arrivals from amber countries must self-isolate for 10 days and take two PCR tests.

Read More

Uganda, Dominican Republic and Tunisia among countries added to Northern Ireland red list

Dubai and Turkey remain on red list

Which countries are on the amber list?