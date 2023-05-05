Six councils that tell the story of the Tories’ local election debacle

Labour activists celebrate another victory in Stoke-on-Trent - Nathan Stirk/Getty

The Labour Party has said that it is now the largest party in local government as the Conservatives suffered heavy losses throughout the country at this year’s local elections.

The results mean Sir Keir Starmer’s party has surpassed the Tories at a council level for the first time since 2002.

Sir Keir said he was on course to win a majority at the next general election after the party made gains and the Tories suffered heavy losses at local elections across England.

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, is facing a backlash inside his party after hundreds of Tory councillors lost their seats.

Events in six key local councils tell the story of the campaign.

Surrey Heath – Huge concern for ministers

While Labour is snapping at the heels of the Tories in the northern Red Wall, the Liberal Democrats are doing the same in much of southern England’s so-called Blue Wall.

In Surrey, this could have serious effects – because two senior Cabinet ministers have seats in what is normally considered a true-blue area.

Michael Gove, Levelling Up Secretary, is MP for Surrey Heath and Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, is MP for Waverley.

Dominic Raab, the former deputy prime minister, is MP for Elmbridge.

The Liberal Democrats have taken control of Surrey Heath in what the party dubbed the “Portillo moment” of this election.

The result will be of huge concern to Mr Gove.

Up until 2019, Surrey Heath had a Conservative majority since 1973. This dropped to just 18 out of 35 councillors in 2019 – just enough for a majority.

Last year, the Tories lost their majority and now the Liberal Democrats have taken control.

The latter said: “Lib Dems have won big in Michael Gove’s backyard of Surrey Heath, taking control from the Conservatives.

“This is the Michael Portillo moment of these local elections. Senior Conservative cabinet ministers are now looking nervously over their shoulders at the Lib Dems.”

Bracknell Forest: Lowest level in history

On a night of poor results, this was probably the worst for the Conservatives.

In Bracknell Forest, the Tories were reduced to the lowest level in history – and Labour showed it can do well in the south.

In one night, the Tories went from controlling 90 per cent of councillors to less than 30 per cent – a reduction of 27 councillors, by far the biggest loss of the evening.

The Berkshire result has meant that Labour has secured its first majority since 1996.

Roy Bailey, chairman of the local constituency Labour Party, called the results “truly sensational”.

Stoke-on-Trent: ‘My city is red’

If Sir Keir Starmer wants to get into Downing Street, he needs to win seats in the so-called Red Wall in the north of England.

He will therefore be pleased that Labour has taken back control of Stoke-on-Trent Council.

Labour’s Ruth Smeeth lost the Westminster seat of Stoke-on-Trent North at the last election to Jonathan Gullis as voters turned towards the Tories.

But on Thursday night, Labour seized control of the Staffordshire city for the first time since 2015 – indicating that a parliamentary comeback for Labour may be possible.

A jubilant Baroness Anderson, as Ms Smeeth is now known, said as the results were called: “There is still a huge amount of work to do for the general election, but from tomorrow, my city is red. Tonight is the first stepping stone to taking my city.”

However, closer inspection reveals the victory for Labour may not be as impressive as it looks at first glance.

The party now has 29 councillors out of 44, having increased their number by 17. But a decade ago, they had 31 councillors – a higher number than now.

Similarly, going into the election, the Conservatives had 22 councillors – the highest it had ever achieved in the city and just short of a majority.

Medway: ‘You blew the doors off’

Labour also appears resurgent in a number of areas in the London commuter belt, despite claims from the Tories that the party would be hit by Sadiq Khan’s plans for an extension to the Ulez ultra low-emission zone.

Medway, which covers Chatham, Rochester and Gillingham in the north of Kent, is one of those places.

Sir Keir campaigned there on Wednesday, and he chose it as the venue for his victory speech.

The Conservatives have had a majority of councillors since 2002 – but this year’s election was the worst result for the party since the borough was formed.

Labour secured 33 seats, which was enough to take control of the council. The Conservatives retained 22 and there were four independents.

As Sir Keir said: “You didn’t just get it over the line. You blew the doors off.”

The result will worry local MP Kelly Tolhurst. The seat of Rochester and Strood has been Tory since its creation in 2010 - apart from a year-long stint as Ukip following the defection of Mark Reckless.

But Labour’s resounding success means it could go red next time.

Stratford-upon-Avon: Sleaze hangs heavy

The issue of Tory sleaze hung heavily over the election in Stratford-upon-Avon – and the party lost control of the council.

The MP there is Nadhim Zahawi. The former chancellor who was sacked earlier this year over his tax affairs.

Mr Sunak sacked him as Tory party chairman after an investigation found there had been a “serious breach of the ministerial code” when he failed to disclose an HM Revenue and Customs investigation.

The local Liberal Democrats made hay over the scandal, and they reaped the rewards.

All 41 seats were up for election and the Lib Dems convincingly came through with a 15-seat gain.

The Conservatives not only lost their majority but dropped 14 of their seats.

Mr Zahawi has a large majority of 20,000 but the huge swing to the Lib Dems in his local council area could put that under threat.

Canterbury: ‘Crazy’ traffic scheme fells leader

The Tory leader of Canterbury Council lost his seat after pushing a “crazy” traffic scheme in the cathedral city.

Ben Fitter-Harding said it had been an “honour to serve” and he wished the “very best” to the new administration at Canterbury City Council, as the Liberal Democrats won both spots in the Chestfield ward.

He had been widely criticised for his controversial plans to ease congestion by banning people from driving directly from one area of the city to another.

Residents and tourists would face fines for travelling across boundaries, via automatic number plate recognition cameras, unless they ventured out onto a new ring road, which would make some one-mile trips into ten-mile ones.

Some rebel Conservatives had warned the scheme to carve up the narrow, cobbled medieval city of 43,000 people would force them out at the May local elections.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the former Cabinet minister, also voiced his concerns, calling the idea “crazy”, while ex-Ukip leader Nigel Farage branded the plan a “climate-change lockdown”.

Mr Fitter-Harding defended his proposals by insisting that “the purpose isn’t to declare war on motorists – the purpose is to make things easier”.

Tory defections over the traffic plan earlier this year saw the party’s majority collapse, as four councillors switched to the new Independent Serve to Lead Group.

The Conservatives have had a majority in Canterbury since 2006.

The result will give hope to Rosie Duffield, Labour’s only MP in Kent.