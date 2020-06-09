Six community cases among 218 new COVID-19 infections in S'pore; no local residents

Essential workers queue up to have their noses swabbed before returning to the workforce at a regional screening centre amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Singapore on 9 June, 2020. (PHOTO: Reuters)

SINGAPORE — In its lowest daily reported tally in some two months, the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported a preliminary 218 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore as of Tuesday (9 June) noon, bringing the total to 38,514.

There are no Singaporeans or permanent residents among the new cases, a first since 1 June. Tuesday’s reported daily tally is also the lowest since 11 April’s 191 cases.

“Based on our investigations so far, there are six cases in the community, all of whom are work pass holders. There are no Singaporean/permanent resident cases,” said the MOH, adding that the vast majority are foreign workers living in dormitories.

The ministry said that more details will be provided in its press release issued at night.

Dozens of clusters linked to foreign worker dorms have been identified thus far, including Singapore’s largest cluster of over 2,700 cases linked to S11 Dormitory@Punggol, followed by Sungei Tengah Lodge, Jurong Penjuru Dormitory, and Tuas View Dormitory.

The four are among the 25 dorms that have been gazetted as isolation areas. Some 400,000 such workers live in dorms here in Singapore.

Over 20,000 infected foreign workers have recovered, added Teo.

MOH STATEMENT IN FULL

On Monday the ministry added seven more public places to a list of locations, published from 25 May, visited by infectious cases in the community for over 30 minutes.

They include the Jinjja Chicken outlet at The Clementi Mall, IMM in Jurong East, as well as two Giant supermarkets in Woodlands North Plaza, and Woodlands Mart.

The list – which excludes residences, workplaces, healthcare facilities, and public transport – will be updated on a rolling 14-day basis or one incubation period.

Over 25,000 cases discharged

With 482 more patients discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities on Monday, a total of 25,368 have fully recovered from the infection.

Most of the hospitalised cases are stable or improving, while four are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Over 12,000 patients with mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

The latest COVID-19 linked fatality – and the youngest by far – in Singapore is a 41-year-old Chinese male national who died last Thursday. The man, identified as case 11714, was confirmed to be infected on 22 April, but had recovered and was discharged on 17 May, said the MOH on Saturday.

“He collapsed on 4 June and the coroner has certified that the cause of death was massive pulmonary thromboembolism following SARS-CoV-2 infection,” it added.

Apart from 25 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, nine others who tested positive for the virus have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and two whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.

“Only cases where the attending doctor or pathologist attributes the primary or underlying cause of death as due to COVID-19 infection will be added to the COVID-19 death count,” said the MOH in previous press releases, adding that the method of assessment is consistent with international practices for classifying deaths.

As of 1 June, the ministry has conducted 408,495 swab tests, of which 264,393 were done on unique individuals. This translates to around 71,700 swabs conducted per 1 million total population, and about 46,400 unique individuals swabbed per 1 million total population.

