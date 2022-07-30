Six children among those killed by 'epic' Kentucky floods

Our Foreign Staff
·5 min read
A rescue team member evacuates residents from their homes in a boat through flooded streets, in Breathitt County, Kentucky - WOLFE COUNTY SEARCH &amp; RESCUE TEAM /via REUTERS
A rescue team member evacuates residents from their homes in a boat through flooded streets, in Breathitt County, Kentucky - WOLFE COUNTY SEARCH & RESCUE TEAM /via REUTERS

Children and potentially whole families are among the at least 16 people to have died in flooding in the US state of Kentucky, where rivers have burst their banks following “epic” torrential rainfall that has washed out roads and swept through homes.

It could take weeks to find all the victims of flash flooding that swamped towns across Appalachia, Kentucky’s governor, with further forecast rain complicating rescue efforts in hard-hit areas that are among the poorest parts of the United States.

"From everything we've seen, we may be updating the count of how many we lost for the next several weeks," said Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, warning that the death toll could rise further.  "In some of these areas, it's hard to know exactly how many people were there."

Police and National Guard troops, including personnel from neighbouring states, used helicopters and boats to rescue dozens of people from homes and vehicles in Kentucky's Appalachian coal-mining region. Video from local media showed floodwaters reaching the roofs of houses and turning roads into rivers.

After a helicopter flyover of the hardest-hit areas with Deanne Criswell, head of the US Federal Emergency Management Agency, Mr Beshear said he was stunned by the scope of the flooding.

Most of Jackson, a town of 2,200 people about 100 miles southeast of Frankfort, the state capital, was submerged, he said.

"Hundreds of homes, their ballfields, their parks, businesses, under more water than I think any of us have ever seen in that area," he told reporters. "Just devastating."

Volunteers and city workers try to reconnect the water supply to a nursing home in Elkhorn City - Ryan C. Hermens /Lexington Herald-Leader
Volunteers and city workers try to reconnect the water supply to a nursing home in Elkhorn City - Ryan C. Hermens /Lexington Herald-Leader
People work to clear a house from a bridge near the Whitesburg Recycling Center in Letcher County - Ryan C. Hermens /Lexington Herald-Leader
People work to clear a house from a bridge near the Whitesburg Recycling Center in Letcher County - Ryan C. Hermens /Lexington Herald-Leader

The floods marked the second major national disaster to strike Kentucky in seven months, following a swarm of tornadoes that claimed nearly 80 lives in the western part of the state in December.

Mr Beshear said the number of confirmed flood-related fatalities on Friday rose to 16 from 15, including at least six children, and that the death toll would almost certainly climb as floodwaters recede and search teams find more bodies.

"There's still a lot of people unaccounted for," he said, declining to quantify the number missing. "We may be updating the count of how many we lost for the next several weeks."

The floods resulted from downpours of 5 to 10 inches (13 to 25 cm) of rain that fell over the region in 24 hours, a deluge that may prove unprecedented in the region's record books, said William Haneberg, an environmental sciences professor and director of the Kentucky Geological Survey.

"It's a truly epic event," Mr Haneberg said.

The disaster came two weeks after rain-triggered flash floods inundated the riverfront Appalachian community of Whitewood in southwestern Virginia near the Kentucky border.

The region's steep hillsides and narrow valleys make it prone to flooding, but the increasing frequency and severity of rain-caused floods in the Appalachian region are symptomatic of human-induced climate change, Mr Haneberg said.

Flood events "are going to be more extreme and frequent, but it's hard to predict how extreme and how frequent they will be in the future," he said in an interview.

Aerial view of homes submerged under flood waters from the North Fork of the Kentucky River in Jackson - LEANDRO LOZADA /AFP
Aerial view of homes submerged under flood waters from the North Fork of the Kentucky River in Jackson - LEANDRO LOZADA /AFP
James Jacobs signals to a National Guard helicopter flying overhead, following a day of heavy rain in in Garrett - PAT MCDONOGH/USA TODAY NETWORK
James Jacobs signals to a National Guard helicopter flying overhead, following a day of heavy rain in in Garrett - PAT MCDONOGH/USA TODAY NETWORK

In Garrett, Kentucky, a coal-mining town about 125 miles east of Lexington, brown floodwaters swirled through a commercial street and backed up against storefronts, video clips showed. Rescue boats carried people wearing life jackets along the submerged street, past the tops of vehicles poking through the high water.

"Everything is gone," Garrett resident Rachel Patton told WCHS-TV as she cried. “We had to swim out and it was cold. It was over my head. It was scary."

At least 300 people in Kentucky have been reported rescued by emergency crews, Mr Beshear said. That number will likely climb, he said, considering that more than 100 people alone have been saved in National Guard airlifts.

Authorities went door-to-door on Thursday in a low-lying area of Jackson, evacuating people after inspectors noticed a discharge seeping from the nearby Panbowl Lake Dam.

"Late last night and early this morning, we thought that a real breach was imminent," Mr Beshear said, adding that officials were a bit more optimistic by Friday morning.

On Friday afternoon, some 22,000 homes and businesses in Kentucky and 2,200 in West Virginia were without power, according to Poweroutage.us. Widespread outages to natural gas service, water treatment and communication networks were also reported, the governor said.

Flood warnings and watches remained in effect throughout the day for the eastern half of Kentucky, as well as northeastern Tennessee and western West Virginia, where more rainfall was expected to swell waterways already well above flood stage, the National Weather Service said.

The North Fork Kentucky River at Jackson crested more than 14 feet above flood stage, a record, early Friday, according to government monitors.

As much as a foot of rain has fallen in parts of the region over the last week, according to the weather service.

President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in Kentucky on Friday, allowing federal funding to be allocated to the state.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice declared a state of emergency on Thursday for six counties in his state, where heavy rains caused flooding that disrupted drinking water systems and blocked roads.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • PHF expansion Montreal signs first seven players for upcoming season

    MONTREAL — The Premier Hockey Federation's newest expansion team in Montreal has signed its first seven players for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Montreal signed forwards Ann-Sophie Bettez, Kim Deschenes, Jade Downie-Landry, Alexandra Labelle, Sarah Lefort, and Kristina Shanahan. The team also signed defender Brigitte Laganiere. “This is a very exciting step forward for the foundation of the PHF in Montreal and across the province of Quebec,” team president Kevin Raphael said in a statement. “Thi

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Oilers sign forward Jesse Puljujarvi to one-year, $3-million deal

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers re-signed forward Jesse Puljujarvi to a one-year, US$3 million deal on Tuesday. Puljujarvi played 65 games this past season and set career highs in points (36) and assists (22). He his 14 goals fell one goal short of his career high. The five-year veteran added another three points in 16 playoff games during the team's run to the Western Conference finals. A fourth-overall pick in 2016, Puljujarvi has recorded 46 goals and 52 assists in 259 career games with Edmont

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Blue Jays president Shapiro says he supports ActiveTO after asking for it to be moved

    Toronto Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro says his comments about ActiveTO in early June were widely misinterpreted. Shapiro spoke with reporters on Thursday, his first public appearance since writing an open letter to Toronto city councilors about the program that shut down busy Lake Shore Boulevard West most weekends over the past two years. Shapiro said he didn't want ActiveTO ended, just adjusted. "I am strongly in favour of ActiveTO, I'm in favour of getting exercise and getting outside, esp

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • Matthew Tkachuk after trade to Panthers: 'I hate Edmonton. I hate Tampa more now'

    Matthew Tkachuk is ready to dive into a new rivalry.

  • How the Blue Jays can add bench depth ahead of trade deadline

    While Cavan Biggio is on a tear for the Blue Jays, Zack Collins and Bradley Zimmer haven't lived up to expectations so Toronto would be wise to add some bench depth ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

  • Toronto Raptors add Spanish forward Juancho Hernangomez to roster

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Juancho Hernangomez. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal is for one year. The six-foot-nine, 214-pound Madrid native averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 11.1 minutes in 40 appearances (nine starts) last season with Boston, San Antonio and Utah. Hernangomez was picked 15th overall by Denver in the 2016 NBA draft. He holds career averages of 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 15.7 minutes in 297 games (66 starts) with Denver, Minnesota

  • How OG Anunoby, Raptors can expand his offensive role

    Amit Mann discusses how OG Anunoby can increase his offensive production and what he needs from his teammates and coaching staff to become a higher usage player.

  • MLB players' union rejects international draft proposal

    NEW YORK (AP) — The players' association rejected what Major League Baseball called its final offer for an international draft, a move that will keep direct draft-pick compensation in place for free agents and likely limit the market for some older players. The union announced its decision about eight hours before Monday's midnight EDT deadline for an agreement, timing specified in the March 10 lockout settlement. “Each of our proposals was focused on protecting against the scenario that all pla

  • This is what happens when extreme cosplay makes love with stupidity on a skateboard

    Discover how this artist makes his costumes on action and how he's bringing joy with it!

  • World champion swimmer Summer McIntosh withdraws from 200 at Commonwealth Games

    TORONTO — Canadian world champion swimmer Summer McIntosh has withdrawn from the women's 200-metre butterfly at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. Swimming Canada high performance director and national coach John Atkinson said pulling out of that event will allow McIntosh to concentrate on other events during a busy season. The 15-year-old from Toronto will have a busy Games regardless. She's swimming in the 400-metre freestyle, 200 and 400 individual medleys and relays. McI

  • De Grasse, Brown, Blake, LePage withdraw from Commonwealth Games following worlds

    Sprinter Andre De Grasse and decathlete Pierce LePage are among the top Canadian track and field stars who have withdrawn from competing at the upcoming Commonwealth Games. De Grasse ran the anchor leg as Canada won gold in the 4x100-metre relay at the recent world track and field championships. Aaron Brown and Jerome Blake, who were also part of the relay team, have also withdrawn. "These athletes have had a challenging world championships in hot weather conditions and unfortunately must withdr

  • Should Blue Jays go all-in for Shohei Ohtani trade?

    Shohei Ohtani would address two of the Blue Jays' biggest needs.