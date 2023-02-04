Six Charlotte-area girls win NCHSAA state wrestling invitational championships

Langston Wertz Jr.
NCHSAA

Six Observer-area athletes won championships at the fourth N.C. High School Athletic Association state wrestling invitational Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse.

This was the final year of the event as an invitational. Next year, girls wrestling will be an officially sanctioned sport with a state championship. The girls event will be held alongside the boys individual state finals in February 2024.

On Saturday, Lumberton won the team title, winnng by six points and Freedom High’s Jeulenea Khang, The Charlotte Observer’s female athlete of the week, was named most valuable performer.

Khang won the 100-pound division, beating Mount Airy’s Jamie Hearl 2-0 in the finals. It was her 43rd victory of the season.

Other area champions included West Caldwell’s Omarzia “Ria” Wright (107); East Rowan’s Leah Edwards (114); Weddington’s Brianna Deleon (132); Lake Norman’s Caleigh Suddreth (145); Parkwood’s Savannah Bramhall (165).

Full results are below

Championship & consolation finals

100 lbs. division

First-place match - Jeulenea Khang (Freedom, 43-6) won by decision over Jamie Hearl (Mount Airy, 33-5) (Dec 2-0)

Third-place match - Anna Ockerman (Corinth Holders, 40-4) won by decision over Lily Prendergast (South Brunswick, 44-9) (Dec 2-0)

107 lbs. division

First-place match - Omarzria “Ria” Wright (West Caldwell, 27-13) won by decision over Megan Rowland (Pinecrest, 49-10) (Dec 6-4)

Third-place match - Reagan Riddick (First Flight, 27-1) won by fall over Morgan Repasky (McDowell, 36-9) (Fall 4:28)

114 lbs. division

First-place match - Leah Edwards (East Rowan, 42-2) won by fall over Teresa Canady (Lumberton, 31-3) (Fall 5:22)

Third-place match - Hope Horan (Mount Airy, 24-16) won by decision over Addison Vindigni (Cleveland, 40-7) (Dec 4-2)

120 lbs. division

First-place match - Anabel Rodriquez (Dixon, 25-3) won by decision over Ayonna McNeil (Westover, 24-6) (Dec 13-8)

Third-place match - Iesha McCollum (Lumberton, 30-8) won by forfeit over Laura Ruiz Diaz (Providence, 14-4) (For.)

126 lbs. division

First-place match - Alfa G. Dominguez Gutierrez (Cary, 45-0) won by disqualification over Danielle Dennis (East Davidson, 13-14) (DG)

Third-place match - Kamilah Brooks (Pasquotank County, 27-11) won by major decision over Tori Bland (Millbrook, 23-10) (MD 15-3)

132 lbs. division

First-place match - Brianna Deleon (Weddington, 20-0) won by decision over Hailie Misplay (Pine Forest, 33-5) (Fall 1:41)

Third-place match - Lauren Hall (Heide Trask, 18-6) won by decision over Bliss Joyce (Trinity, 19-6) (Dec 5-4)

138 lbs. division

First-place match - Angelica Steffy (Croatan, 28-2) won by decision over Gabby Akers (South Davidson, 24-5) (Dec 8-4)

Third-place match - Iyanna Crawford (Purnell Swett, 33-11) won in tie breaker period over Sarem Desalegn (Mallard Creek, 26-9) (TB-1 6-1)

145 lbs. division

First-place match - Caleigh Suddreth (Lake Norman, 16-1) won by fall over Keira Rosenmarkle (Seaforth, 23-6) (Fall 2:43)

Third-place match - Sumaiya Aamoud (Jack Britt, 35-4) won by decision over Caden Collett (Northwest Cabarrus, 27-12) (Dec 6-0)

152 lbs. division

First-place match - Natalie Titus (Havelock, 24-2) won by fall over Nevaeh Banks (Lake Norman, 18-4) (Fall 3:09)

Third-place match - Kenley Riley (West Carteret, 24-3) won by decision over Taylor Williams (East Forsyth, 8-15) (Dec 4-3)

165 lbs. division

First-place match - Savannah Bramhall (Parkwood, 33-0) won by tech fall over Franshesca Morales (North Henderson, 24-3) (TF-1.5 4:19)

Third-place match - Karilynn Rodriguez-Cuevas (Seventy-First, 12-4) won by fall over JJais Roumno (Westover, 17-3) (Fall 1:47)

185 lbs. division

First-place match - Elaina Pollock (Laney, 28-2) won by fall over Emma Warren (Enka, 22-3) (Fall 1:54)

Third-place match - Saliyah Brooks (Seventy-First, 15-2) won by decision over Ariana Flores (North Henderson, 21-11) (Dec 6-0)

235 lbs. division

First-place match - Dream Walker (Northwood, 12-10) won by fall over Wyntergale Oxendine (Lumberton, 30-3) (Fall 4:51)

Third-place match - Destiny Vaughans (Atkins, 17-9) won by fall over Jillian Boothe (Mallard Creek, 23-4) (Fall 4:49)

