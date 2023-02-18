Six charged after 18 migrants found dead in truck in Bulgaria

·2 min read
FILE PHOTO: The bodies of migrants are seen next to a truck near Sofia

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgarian prosecutors have charged 6 people with human trafficking after 18 Afghan migrants were found dead inside a truck dumped on an dirt road near the capital Sofia on Friday.

Prosecutors said the truck was abandoned near the village of Lokorsko after the driver and his companion found that many of the 52 migrants in the hidden compartments of the truck, which were isolated with foil, were dizzy and some had already died.

The truck driver and his companion were also charged over the deaths of the migrants, prosecutors said.

Despite strong and prolonged banging on the cabin, the driver refused to stop the truck earlier, the head of the National Investigative Service and deputy chief prosecutor Borislav Sarafov told reporters.

The deaths have shocked Bulgaria, in what is one of the worst incidents of its kind on the overland route across the Balkans into Europe.

Thousands of people fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East, Africa and Asia make the journey and Bulgaria has been trying to cope with an increased inflow of migrants from neighbouring Turkey in the past year.

The 18 victims died of a combination of lack of oxygen in an enclosed space and difficulty breathing as they had been crammed into the truck "like in a tin can", Sarafov said.

"The victims died slowly and painfully," he added.

"This case shows an extreme callousness and demonstrates that migrants are seen only as goods that should be shipped from one place to another, irrespective of whether they are alive or dead," he said.

The other 34 migrants, who were rushed to hospitals on Friday, remain in stable condition, officials said.

Five of those charged are in custody, while one of the suspected traffickers, who had managed to flee the country, is being sought with an European arrest warrant.

Prosecutors said the ring had trafficked migrants from the border with Turkey across Bulgaria to Serbia, from where they continued their journey mainly to Britain, Germany and France.

(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Latest Stories

  • Serial killer obsessive ‘giggled’ after stabbing her boyfriend to death, court hears

    A woman obsessed with serial killers “giggled” as she admitted to a friend she had murdered her boyfriend.

  • Remarks criticising Nicola Bulley detective's 'skin tight dress' condemned

    A former head of a police watchdog has hit back at media coverage of the investigation into Nicola Bulley's disappearance, following criticism of the female detective leading the search for the missing mother-of-two. Zoe Billingham, who previously served as His Majesty's Inspector of Constabulary, told Sky News she was "really disturbed" by coverage that focused on what Detective Superintendent Rebecca Smith was wearing and what her hair looked like. "We've talked a lot about misogyny and sexism [in recent days] but one of the things that's really disturbed me over the last day or two is the abuse frankly that the senior investigating officer has herself been exposed to," she said.

  • Indian child marriage crackdown leaves families in anguish

    Standing outside the local police station in her village in northeast India, 19-year-old Nureja Khatun is anxious. Nearly an hour later, she sees her husband, Akbar Ali, for just a few seconds when he is shuffled into a police van. Khatun’s husband is one of more than 3,000 men, including Hindu and Muslim priests, who were arrested nearly two weeks ago in the northeastern state of Assam under a wide crackdown on illegal child marriages involving girls under the age of 18.

  • Predator who sexually assaulted young child shared footage of attack worldwide

    In a statement, the mother of Keenan Ridgway’s victim said she hopes he ‘rots in hell’.

  • Former home of B.C. man guilty of aggravated assault ordered to be sold with proceeds going to victim's family

    A B.C. Supreme Court judge in Kamloops has ordered the sale of a house once owned by the man responsible for beating a young man and leaving him permanently brain damaged, with all proceeds going to the victim's family. On Thursday, Justice Joel Groves ordered the house in Kamloops's Brocklehurst neighbourhood, previously owned by Kristopher Teichrieb, to be sold by Jessie Simpson's parents, who have been seeking financial compensation from Teichrieb after the attack. On June 19, 2016, Teichrieb

  • 4 Montreal men face 105 charges after allegedly trying to steal a car in Mississauga

    Four Montreal men are facing 105 charges after they were arrested in Mississauga, Ont. early Thursday while allegedly trying to steal a car in a parking lot. In a news release on Thursday, Peel Regional Police said they were called to a "car theft in progress" in the lot near Dixie Road and Matheson Boulevard East at about 3:25 a.m. When officers arrived, they arrested the four men and seized automobile master keys, a key reprogrammer and break-in tools, police said in the release. One of the me

  • Nicola Bulley: Final texts sent before missing mother vanished 'are massively important'

    The missing dog walker made plans for the week ahead in the last known contact she had with a friend.

  • Wrongfully convicted man, now free: ‘I was finally heard’

    As he languished in a Missouri prison for nearly three decades, Lamar Johnson never stopped fighting to prove his innocence, even when it meant doing much of the legal work himself. This week a St. Louis judge overturned Johnson’s murder conviction and ordered him freed. Thanks to a team of lawyers, a Missouri law that changed largely because of his case, and his own dogged determination, he can start to put his life back together.

  • Bankrupt Alex Jones, who owes almost $1.5 billion to relatives of Sandy Hook victims, is spending nearly $100k a month

    InfoWars' Alex Jones is spending nearly $100,000 a month. He owes more than a billion in damages to the families of Sandy Hook victims.

  • Six dead after shooting in Mississippi town

    STORY: A gunman went on a rampage in the small Mississippi town of Arkabutla on Friday.He killed his ex-wife and five other people in three locations, including a shop at a petrol station, before the authorities arrested him. Ethan Cash was an eyewitness."I run inside the store and make sure everybody's okay in the store. Man, I was going to start shooting at the guy as he was pulling off, but I didn't know who exactly it was. And, you know, I didn't want to hurt anybody. So I just kind of let the officers do that. It's their job anyways."A man was shot dead at the store.Authorities arrested the suspect near his home, where they found four more bodies.Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance."Richard Dale Crum is the suspect in this case and as it stands right now, he's been charged with one count of first-degree murder.""We don't have a lot of violent crime here. And this is outside the norm of anything that we've had. We certainly had violent crime in the past, but this is shocking, would be the best word I can use."President Joe Biden condemned the shooting, and urged for better gun control.In a statement, he said he and his wife mourned for the six killed in Mississippi - as they had done for far too many other Americans.

  • Police: Florida woman pulled gun in McDonald's drive-thru during argument over free cookie

    Police: Florida woman pulled gun in McDonald's drive-thru during argument over free cookie

  • Alec Baldwin charged with involuntary manslaughter in fatal 'Rust' shooting, faces more than 5 years in jail

    Baldwin accidentally shot and killed the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western film "Rust" in October 2021.

  • Overnight crime spree sees robberies, man stabbed in head with butcher knife: Toronto police

    An overnight crime spree that ended with a “high-risk takedown” saw multiple robberies and a man stabbed in the head with a butcher knife, Toronto police say. Ahmar Khan reports.

  • Former Theranos exec seeks to avoid lengthy prison sentence

    Former Theranos executive Ramesh “Sunny" Balwani returned to federal court Friday in a last-ditch attempt to stay out of prison while appealing a jury's verdict convicting him of orchestrating a blood-testing hoax with his former boss and lover, Elizabeth Holmes. In her presentation, Amy Walsh asserted Theranos still had $350 million in cash and intellectual property worth about $100 million in May 2016 when Holmes fired Balwani as the company's chief operating officer and ended their romantic relationship.

  • 12 charges laid against former B.C. teacher for alleged historical sex offences

    VANCOUVER — A retired North Vancouver elementary school teacher is facing a dozen charges connected to alleged sex offenses. Brian Moore has been charged with 10 counts of indecent assault on a male, one count of sexual touching of a person under 14 years old, and one count of sexual assault. North Vancouver RCMP say Moore, now 83, taught at Upper Lynn Elementary School starting in 1970 before the end of his employment in 1982. Police say it's alleged that Moore committed at least one of these a

  • Alex Murdaugh grimaces as trial hears bizarre 911 call after being shot in the head: ‘I’ve got a flat tire’

    Mr Murdaugh initially claimed he was ambushed in a drive-by shooting but soon after admitted to conspiring to pay a hitman to shoot him dead

  • Attorney Ben Crump denies rumors that Tyre Nichols' beating was fueled by an officer's personal grudge against him

    Ex-officer Demetrius Haley took a photo of Tyre Nichols' beaten body, fueling unverified rumors of a personal grudge over a shared romantic interest.

  • Prince Andrew ‘Rues the Day’ He Settled With Virginia Giuffre, Friend Says

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/ReutersRoyalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Prince Andrew “rues the day” he made an out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre, believing he lost his chance to clear his name, a friend of the disgraced prince has told The Daily Beast.The friend added that Andrew was a “fighter” and suggested he would have likely been willing to take the case furt

  • Woman left in road ‘unable to get up’ after boyfriend runs her over, Mississippi cops say

    Authorities said school personnel alerted them to the injured woman after a school bus passed the scene.

  • Car data mapped Alex Murdaugh’s movements the night of the murders. What it shows

    The Murdaugh murder trial jury got a minute-by-minute breakdown of Alex Murdaugh’s movements the night his wife and son were killed, according to data recently pulled from the accused murderer’s car.