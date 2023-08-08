Six businesses have outstanding violations: Ada County food service inspections July 18-24, 2023
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
Aladdin Egyptian 2 Mobile, 1072 E. Ironside Drive, Boise
22*, 23*
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar, 7845 W. Emerald St., Boise
16*
Burger N’ Brew, 4295 W. State St., Boise
8*
Kyoto’s, 6002 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
15*, 16
Metro Cafe, 981 W. Grove St., Boise
16*
Mi Linda Michoacana, 8033 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
23
Ohh Bobaa, 6349 N. Linder Road, Suite 140, Meridian
16*
Reed’s Dairy, 1735 W. Chinden Blvd., Suite 130, Meridian
28*
Senor Fresh, 12375 W. Chinden Blvd., Ste F, Boise
2
Sushi Bro’s INC, 997 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
2, 10*, 15*
The Chicken Shanty, 6219 W. Overland Road, Boise
2
Victoria’s Tacos, 397 W. Main St., Kuna
10, 22
Wok Fusion, 3325 N. Ten Mile Road, Meridian
10*, 16*, 24*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Boise Brewing, 521 W. Broad St., Boise
Dairy Queen, 4849 N. Meridian Road, Meridian
Dutch Bros Coffee, 7401 W. Victory Road, Boise
Fiesta Chicken, 10689 Ustick Road, Boise
Flour Child, 10668 W. Overland Road, Boise
La Cabanita Mex 4, 499 S. Main St., Meridian
La Creme Frozen Yogurt, 8184 W. Overland Road, Boise
Liga, 624 W. Idaho St., Boise
Maverik, 7353 W. Victory Road, Boise
McDonald’s, 8571 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Negranti Creamery, 777 W. Main St., Suite 115, Boise
Overland Grocery Outlet, 6969 Overland Road, Boise
Percy, 400 S. 4th St., Boise
Realms, 2300 Fairview Ave., Boise
Starbucks, 1870 S. Meridian Road, Meridian
Stinker Store, 4849 N. Meridian Road, Meridian
Subway, 6892 W. Overland Road, Boise
The Chicken Shanty (mobile), 6219 W. Overland Road, Boise
The Curb Bar and Grill, 1760 Meridian Road, Suite 100, Meridian
Wendy’s, 100 E. Corporate Drive, Meridian
Yeast and West Natural Bakery, 600 S. 9th St., Boise