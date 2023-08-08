Six businesses have outstanding violations: Ada County food service inspections July 18-24, 2023

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

Aladdin Egyptian 2 Mobile, 1072 E. Ironside Drive, Boise

22*, 23*

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar, 7845 W. Emerald St., Boise

16*

Burger N’ Brew, 4295 W. State St., Boise

8*

Kyoto’s, 6002 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

15*, 16

Metro Cafe, 981 W. Grove St., Boise

16*

Mi Linda Michoacana, 8033 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

23

Ohh Bobaa, 6349 N. Linder Road, Suite 140, Meridian

16*

Reed’s Dairy, 1735 W. Chinden Blvd., Suite 130, Meridian

28*

Senor Fresh, 12375 W. Chinden Blvd., Ste F, Boise

2

Sushi Bro’s INC, 997 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

2, 10*, 15*

The Chicken Shanty, 6219 W. Overland Road, Boise

2

Victoria’s Tacos, 397 W. Main St., Kuna

10, 22

Wok Fusion, 3325 N. Ten Mile Road, Meridian

10*, 16*, 24*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Boise Brewing, 521 W. Broad St., Boise

Dairy Queen, 4849 N. Meridian Road, Meridian

Dutch Bros Coffee, 7401 W. Victory Road, Boise

Fiesta Chicken, 10689 Ustick Road, Boise

Flour Child, 10668 W. Overland Road, Boise

La Cabanita Mex 4, 499 S. Main St., Meridian

La Creme Frozen Yogurt, 8184 W. Overland Road, Boise

Liga, 624 W. Idaho St., Boise

Maverik, 7353 W. Victory Road, Boise

McDonald’s, 8571 W. Franklin Road, Boise

Negranti Creamery, 777 W. Main St., Suite 115, Boise

Overland Grocery Outlet, 6969 Overland Road, Boise

Percy, 400 S. 4th St., Boise

Realms, 2300 Fairview Ave., Boise

Starbucks, 1870 S. Meridian Road, Meridian

Stinker Store, 4849 N. Meridian Road, Meridian

Subway, 6892 W. Overland Road, Boise

The Chicken Shanty (mobile), 6219 W. Overland Road, Boise

The Curb Bar and Grill, 1760 Meridian Road, Suite 100, Meridian

Wendy’s, 100 E. Corporate Drive, Meridian

Yeast and West Natural Bakery, 600 S. 9th St., Boise