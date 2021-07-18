Six British athletes forced to isolate ahead of Olympics after positive Covid case on flight to Tokyo

Jamie Ramsay originally had tickets for the Olympic games in Tokyo (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Six members of Great Britain’s athletics team for the Tokyo Olympics have been forced into isolation after a passenger on their flight to Japan tested positive for coronavirus.

The six athletes, who have not been identified, and two members of staff have been deemed close contacts of the individual in question, who is not from the Team GB delegation.

The group’s flight arrived in Tokyo on Thursday and all eight have since tested negative but are isolating at Team GB’s prep camp. The athletics events in Tokyo are scheduled to begin on July 30.

A statement from the British Olympic Association said: “The BOA can confirm that six athletes and two staff members from the athletics team, who through no fault of their own have been identified as close contacts of an individual – not from the Team GB delegation – who tested positive for COVID-19 on their inbound flight on 15 July 2021.

“This was identified through Tokyo 2020’s reporting service and the group have since started a period of self-isolation in their rooms at the BOA’s Preparation Camp, in line with Tokyo 2020’s Playbook protocols.

“The group all tested negative at the airport and have continued to test negative upon arrival into the country. They are under the supervision of the Team GB medical team, led by Chief Medical Officer Dr Niall Elliott.

“The BOA continue to operate extensive COVID-19 testing protocols and mitigation measures and follow all respective health guidance from the Government of Japan, TOCOG, the IOC and our local partners in Japan.

“Team GB’s Chef de Mission, Mark England, said: “This is disappointing news for the athletes and staff, but we absolutely respect the protocols in place. We will offer them every support during this period and we are hopeful that they will be able resume training again soon.”

“On Sunday, two South African footballers were confirmed as the first athletes to have tested positive for the virus while inside the Olympic village.”

Story continues

Read More

Covid UK live: Brit kids ‘will only get jabbed if they are vulnerable’

Sajid Javid tests positive for Covid after having two jabs

Coronavirus restrictions eased further in Wales