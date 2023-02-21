The six best pancake recipes for Shrove Tuesday

With Pancake Day finally here, it’s time to prepare for the big occasion. Traditionally the day where rich, fatty ingredients like eggs, milk and butter are used up before Lent’s fasting, the custom has endured, becoming one of the most popular events in the culinary calendar.

There are countless pancake recipes, and so many possible topping combinations that no two pancakes are the same. Light and fluffy; thin and crispy; sugary sweet; fruity sweet; savoury; savoury and sweet (see: bacon and maple syrup).

But it’s not a simple dichotomy between French-inspired thin ones and American-influenced fat ones. Shrove Tuesday should be a day to celebrate these, of course, but also to experiment with the myriad versions available around the globe, from South Indian dosas made with a fermented batter of lentils and rice to Vietnam’s rice-based bánh xèo to the Brazilian tapioca.

Here we bring you six delicious pancake recipes, from Mary Berry’s traditional-as-they-come recipe to a vegan option, a classic dosa and some ultra indulgent numbers.

Mary Berry’s easy pancake recipe

“Do not worry if the first pancake or two is a failure: it acts as a test for the consistency of the batter and the heat of the pan.”

Bettina Campolucci Bordi’s vegan fluffy apple one-pan pancakes

“These make a great batch, and the batter keeps fresh in the fridge for several days, so you can make pancakes on demand. It uses what I call a ‘flax egg’: one tablespoon of flaxseed meal and two tablespoons of water. You can buy flaxseed meal or blitz flax seeds in a blender.”

Paul Ainsworth’s layered clotted cream and banoffee pancake with chocolate sauce 

“This recipe is slightly different from your usual Shrove Tuesday staples. Individual fluffy American pancakes are stacked with delicious clotted cream, bananas, pecan nuts and covered with a chocolate and sea salt sauce.”

Gemma Simmonite’s bacon and eggs pancake stack

“There is nothing better than a fresh-off-the-griddle pancake stack on Pancake Day, or maybe there is… A fresh-off-the-griddle pancake stack laced with smoky, crispy bacon and a fried egg!”

Aktar Islam’s classic dosa with south Indian tomato chutney

“A traditional South Indian fermented rice pancake. I love mine with lentils, Indian scrambled eggs or just with a classic South Indian tomato or coconut chutney.”

Karan Gokani’s jaggery hoppers

“It does take practice to get right, but once you get the hang of it, you’ll be rewarded with some of the tastiest and most versatile pancakes you’ve ever eaten. Eat them at breakfast or with a dollop of ice cream as a decadent dessert.”

