Six arrests after Extinction Rebellion occupy Shell oil tanker

Six people have been arrested after climate change activists climbed on to an oil tanker in central London.

Extinction Rebellion said three people climbed on top of the Shell tanker and held a banner which said “end fossil filth” in Bayswater Road on Saturday morning.

Images from the scene show people gathered around the tanker, some holding Extinction Rebellion flags, while one man brandished a sign which read: “End fossil fuels now”.

Etienne Stott is seen at the demonstration with another activist (Andrea Domeniconi/Alamy Live News/PA)

Several police officers were also at the scene and were seen blocking the road while the protest took place.

Olympic gold medal-winning canoeist Etienne Stott and fellow British Olympian Laura Baldwin were among the demonstrators, Extinction Rebellion said.

Mr Stott said: “I am acting to try to disrupt the toxic fossil fuel industry that is destroying everything we hold dear.

“I am hoping we can slow it down long enough to create a moment where everyone can stop and think where we are going and change course.”

A spokesperson for Shell said: “We respect the right of everyone to express their point of view – we only ask that they do so with their safety and the safety of others in mind.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨Rebels including Olympians Etienne Stott & Laura Baldwin are occupying an oil tanker in central London. We call on the govt to end all new #FossilFuels investment NOW https://t.co/uKDeMDBfGU pic.twitter.com/vCbPdpRlCD — Extinction Rebellion UK 🌍 (@XRebellionUK) April 16, 2022

“We agree that society needs to take urgent action on climate change. Shell has a clear target to become a net-zero emissions business by 2050, in step with society.

“We are also deeply committed to the UK and are planning to invest between £20 billion and £25 billion in the UK energy system over the next decade – more than 75% of this will be in low and zero-carbon products and services, including offshore wind, hydrogen and electric mobility.

Story continues

“We welcome constructive engagement on our strategy and the energy transition.”

The Metropolitan Police said six people were arrested for vehicle interference, and the road had reopened by 12pm.

It comes as Extinction Rebellion said thousands of people are expected to descend on Hyde Park on Saturday and it is planning a “highly disruptive mass action” following several days of protests against new fossil fuel investments.

We attended Bayswater Road at approx. 0850 to deal with a number of protestors who had climbed on an oil tanker. We have made six arrests for vehicle interference. The road is now open. — Metropolitan Police Events (@MetPoliceEvents) April 16, 2022

On Friday, hundreds of activists blocked Waterloo, Blackfriars, Lambeth and Westminster bridges as part of their campaign.

The Met Police said no arrests had been made following the action.

Meanwhile, Warwickshire Police said nine people have been charged after a separate climate activist group held a demonstration at an oil terminal in Kingsbury.

Just Stop Oil activists protested in the early hours of Friday at the Kingsbury terminal near Tamworth, Staffordshire, as part of their campaign to demand the Government stops new oil and gas projects.

Diana Martin, 76, of Halton, Lancashire, Christian Murray-Leslie, 77, of Melbourne, Derbyshire, Daniel Shaw, 36, of Northampton, Sandra Elsworth, of Morecambe, Amy Pritchard, 37, of London, Simon Milner-Edwards, 65, of Manchester, Ben Taylor, 27, of no fixed abode, David Nixon, 35, of Barnsley and Gwen Harrison, 44, of Kendal have all been charged with charged with obstructing or disrupting a person engaged in lawful activity, Warwickshire Police said.

They were due to appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on Saturday. Three other people arrested remain in custody.