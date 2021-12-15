Six Arlington restaurants score poorly during health inspections, data shows

Over the course of about two weeks, 158 Arlington restaurants underwent health inspections, with six scoring poorly and one being shut down.

Unlike Fort Worth inspections, which scores on a demerit system, with a perfect score being 0 and when a total exceeds a score of 30, restaurants must take immediate corrective action, Arlington operates on an opposite scale, with a score of 100 being perfect, and a score of 70 considered extremely poor.

Six Arlington restaurants scored less than 75 in the most recent inspections.

Mariscos Super Mix, located at 3503 E. Division St., was shut down on Dec. 7 after scoring a 72. It reopened two days later. Arlington’s inspection data does not list the specific violations.

restaurant inspections

2021 Restaurant Inspections

Searchable database of Arlington restaurant inspections starting January 1, 2021

Convenience store, Mr ‘A’ Beer-Bev & Sandwich, located at 1711 E. Abram St., scored the lowest of all inspections, with a 64.

Throughout Nov. 29 through Dec. 11, four other restaurants scored a 75 or below, resulting in re-inspections of the establishments.

The four other restaurants with a score lower than 75 were First Chinese BBQ located at 2214 S. Collins St. with a score of 69, Subway Sandwiches & Salads located at 2440 S. Collins St. Suite 132 with a 70, 7-Eleven Convenience Store #36311 located at 1920 N. Collins St. with a 75, and Connie’s Wing Plus at 3415 S. Collins St. Suite 113 with a score of 75.

Several restaurants scored above 90, including 23 establishments with perfect scores.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Arlington for Nov. 29th - Dec. 11th, 2021. A score of 100 is a perfect score and 70 is considered to be extremely poor. Reinspections will be conducted for restaurants that score 75 or less. If serious health and sanitation violations are considered an imminent health hazard, the restaurant will be closed until the identified health hazard has been mitigated. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a restaurant name. You can also sort by score.