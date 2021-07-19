Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that five advisers with Melbourne-based Escala Partners Limited ("Escala"), a Focus partner firm, and one adviser with Sydney-based Brady & Associates Financial Advisers ("Brady & Associates"), a member of Connectus Wealth Advisers, also a Focus partner firm, were named to the 2021 list of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers. The list is based on an extensive, national survey conducted by The Australian in collaboration with Barron's and is a guide to the country's leading wealth management advisers. The advisers from both firms named to this year's list have been on it for at least the last three years.

Brady & Associates is a financial advice firm with a 28-year heritage. The firm has close, long-standing relationships with its clients that enable the firm to help with many facets of their clients' lives and families. The Brady team prides themselves in constructing advice tailored to their clients' specific circumstances, goals and risk tolerances.

Paul Brady, Founder and Managing Director of Brady & Associates, has more than 25 years of providing comprehensive financial advice to private clients. Paul was a director of the Financial Planning Association of Australia and was awarded Fellow of the FPA for his leadership and contribution to the financial planning community.

Escala was established with the collective ambition to become the new standard of personalized wealth management in Australia. The firm quickly emerged as a leading fiduciary wealth adviser to individuals, families, foundations and institutional investors across Australia, providing them with customized investment solutions through a collaborative, team-based approach. Escala's client relationships are sustained over time through their dedication to highly personalized service and an ongoing commitment to innovation in defining the standards for excellence in the Australian wealth management industry.

Mason Allamby, Scott Carmichael, Steve Collins, Amanda Fong and Ben James are Partners and members of the original group of Escala founders who started the firm in 2013. They each have deep expertise in multiple areas of wealth management, including financial planning, asset allocation, tax strategy and, in Ms. Fong's case, the not-for-profit space.

"We are thrilled that Brady & Associates and Escala were recognized for the caliber of their advisers," said Rajini Kodialam, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Focus. "Both firms are known for their contributions to the rapidly evolving Australian wealth management industry. Their client-centric mindset, combined with a dedication to excellence and innovation, position them for strong future growth. Focus is honored to be a part of each firm's journey as a strategic partner. Our Australian presence will expand further as our value proposition continues to resonate. Our growing scale in this market is beneficial to our Australian firms, advisers and their clients."

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational autonomy, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

About Brady & Associates Financial Advisers

Brady & Associates is a private client wealth management and accounting advisory practice. Brady & Associates serves as a trusted adviser to a diverse range of clients within New South Wales and throughout Australia, including high net worth individuals and families, trusts, estates and small business owners. Brady & Associates provides a team-based, integrated approach in providing clients financial planning, investment management and tax advisory services. For more information on Brady & Associates, please visit https://bradyassoc.com.au/.

About Escala Partners Limited

Founded in 2013, Escala provides objective advice and investment management solutions to high-net-worth individuals, families, foundations and institutional investors. Escala serves its clients through a collaborative, team-based approach focused on the client experience, a relationship built on trust and sustained over time by performance in line with evolving investment objectives. For more information about Escala, please visit https://escalapartners.com.au.

About the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers

The Top 100 Financial Advisers list is a collaboration between The Australian and Barron's. The formula used to calculate the ranking is rooted in three general categories: client assets managed by the adviser, fees and revenue generated by their business, and the quality of the adviser's business. The asset and revenue numbers are proxies for client satisfaction. The quality of practice category includes a number of factors including an adviser's experience, credentials and client-service resources. The listing is based on a survey of 73 questions.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Focus' current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are and will be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Focus' operations and business environment, including, without limitation, uncertainty surrounding the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Focus on the date of this release. Focus does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Focus may be found in Focus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The services described in this release are not intended for persons outside of Australia.

