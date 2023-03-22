SIU takes over investigation in downtown Kingston

DISCLAIMER: Content may be disturbing to some readers

Ontario's police oversight, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), is now responsible for an investigation in Kingston near Hotel Dieu.

The SIU have confirmed that they're investigating circumstances related to a man's death in the area - the police watchdog is mandated to investigate any interaction with police that results in death, serious injury, allegations of sexual assault, or the use of a firearm.

Details are sparse at the moment as the investigation is ongoing, and Kingston Police Constable Ash Gutheinz said KP can provide no further information at the moment.

"Police were contacted this morning at approximately 6:57 a.m. in regards to a call pertaining to suspicious activity in the area of the 100 block of Brock Street, west of Montreal Street," Gutheinz said in an email.

"This call is of a sensitive nature and, as the SIU has invoked its mandate, no other information will be provided at this time."

In a news release, the SIU says Kingston Police were called to scene after a 911 call reporting that a man was seen on the ledge of the fourth floor of the Chown Memorial Parking Garage.

Upon arriving at the scene, an officer exited his cruiser and attempted to speak with the man, who shortly after fell to the ground.

He was transported to hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case and a post-mortem is scheduled for tomorrow in Kingston.

City of Kingston's Fire and Rescue Activity Dashboard show that medical services also arrived to the area just after 7 am on Wednesday morning.

Shortly after the incident police notified the public that Brock Street between Montreal and Sydenham would be closed for an extended period of time on Wednesday, with the section eventually reopening after 3 PM.

SIU said that anyone who may be affected or in need of support can contact the Affected Persons General Referral Line at 1-877-641-1897 or online.

Updates from the SIU investigation will be provided when available.

LOCAL RESOURCES:

KFL&A Public Health lists a number of community based wellness resources and system navigation to help connect with the right services.

Both Queen's University and St. Lawrence College have a variety of wellness supports available to staff and students.

Owen Fullerton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, YGK News