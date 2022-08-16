SIU provides update on fatal Monday shooting in downtown Windsor

Police blocked the intersection of Wyandotte Street and Ouellette Avenue as well as surrounding streets in downtown Windsor due to a shooting incident. The victim, identified by the Special Investigations Unit as Allan Andkilde, later died in hospital. (Mike Evans/CBC - image credit)

The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is continuing to investigate after a 70-year-old man was fatally shot Monday by Windsor police.

In a statement, the SIU has identified the 70-year-old as Allan Andkilde.

Andkilde was seen on Monday at the intersection of Wyandotte Street and Ouellette Avenue holding what the SIU describe in a previous statement as a machete while threatening people at the intersection.

Windsor police stated in a tweet they responded to a call involving a weapon just before 3 p.m. One officer used a taser on Andkilde before another officer fired a gunshot at Andkilde, according to the SIU.

Paramedics transported Andkilde to hospital where he later died. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Wyandotte Street was closed between Ouellette to Pelissier Street, and Ouellette was closed from Park Street to Elliott Street West. Windsor police announced in a tweet at 1:44 p.m. that both Wyandotte and Ouellette were open.

More to come.