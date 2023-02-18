SIU probing Toronto police investigation after two men injured, hospitalized

TORONTO — Ontario's police watchdog says it is investigating after two men were seriously injured during a police investigation in Toronto's west end.

Toronto police originally notified the public of a police investigation in the Liberty Village neighbourhood just before 9:30 p.m. on Friday night.

About half an hour later the force said the province's Special Investigations Unit would be taking over.

The SIU says it invoked its mandate after two men were seriously injured during the police investigation and they are now in hospital.

No further details were immediately available.

The SIU is called in to investigate when police conduct could have resulted in serious injury or death.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2023.

