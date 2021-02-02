SIU investigating after woman, 24, falls to her death from parking garage in Oshawa

Ontario's police watchdog says it is investigating after a 24-year-old woman fell to her death in Oshawa on Monday.

In a news release, the Special Investigations Unit said people called the Durham Regional Police at 2 p.m. on Monday to report that a person was on the roof of a parking garage located at 1 Mary Street N.

When officers arrived, they found a woman on the roof and "attempts were made to speak with her," the SIU said in the release.

"A short time later, the woman fell seven floors to the ground below. She was pronounced deceased at the scene," the SIU said.

The SIU said one officer is the subject of the investigation and another officer is considered a witness.

It has assigned three investigators and two forensic investigators to the case.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police in incidents that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

Anyone who has information about the incident is urged to call the SIU's lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. Anyone who has video evidence related to the incident is urged to upload it to the SIU's website.