SIU investigating after Toronto police fire gun during vehicle theft call

Toronto police say the Special Investigations Unit is investigating after police fired a gun during a vehicle theft call Sunday morning. (CBC - image credit)

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating Toronto police over an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning.

In a tweet, police say they were near Roxton Road and College Street around noon over a report of vehicle theft in the area.

Two suspects have been arrested, police say. No other information on the interaction has been made available.

Police say the Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate. The unit investigates allegations of sexual assault and police interactions that result in serious injury and death.