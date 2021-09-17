SIU investigating incident where man found critically injured

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit is looking in to how a man on the ground outside an apartment, where Ottawa police were responding to a call, became injured. (Yvon Theriault/CBC - image credit)

Ontario's special investigations unit (SIU) is looking at how a man became critically injured near an apartment where Ottawa police were responding to a 911 call.

Ottawa police were called at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening to an apartment on Kilborn Avenue in the Alta Vista neighbourhood regarding a woman who was seriously injured.

In a press release issued on Thursday, the SIU said police found a man on the ground outside the apartment, who was taken to hospital in critical condition.

"It is unknown at this time how the man sustained the critical injuries," an SIU spokesperson said in an email to CBC.

The SIU invoked its mandate to investigate the man's injuries and says the Ottawa Police Service is continuing to investigate the incident that led to the woman's injuries.

The provincial police watchdog is asking anyone with information about the incident to call the SIU's lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or upload video to its website.