SIU investigating death of man who fell from Toronto balcony after police negotiation

·1 min read

TORONTO — Ontario's police watchdog says it is investigating the death of a man who fell from a Toronto apartment balcony on Christmas morning after police tried negotiating with him.

The Special Investigations Unit says police went to an apartment building in the city's north end around 5:10 a.m. for a disturbance call.

The SIU says Toronto police officers found a man on an apartment balcony and tried to negotiate with him from a neighbouring balcony.

The watchdog says the man fell from the balcony at approximately 6:50 a.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Toronto police said earlier on Twitter that it received reports that a man had broken into an apartment unit in the area before he fell and died.

The SIU says two investigators and a forensic investigator have been assigned to the case and is asking anyone with information or video footage to contact them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 25, 2022.

———

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

The Canadian Press

