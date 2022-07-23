SIU investigating death of man, 66, in Long Sault

The SIU is investigating after a man went into medical distress following his arrest Friday afternoon. The 66-year-old had fled a traffic stop on Highway 401. (The Canadian Press - image credit)

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the death of a 66-year-old man in Long Sault, Ont., who fled a traffic stop and then went into medical distress.

Ontario Provincial Police officers were stopping vehicles at around 12:20 p.m. Friday on Highway 401 at the westbound off-ramp at Moulinette Road, according to a press release from the Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

The man fled the area in a vehicle, the SIU said. Soon after, officers found the vehicle in a cornfield and arrested him.

The man went into medical distress, the SIU said, with officers providing CPR and calling paramedics. He was eventually declared dead at the scene.

The SIU has assigned four investigators, including two forensic investigators, to the case. It's also looking for any information regarding the incident, including video and photos.

The unit investigates whenever police actions may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm at someone.