SIU gets forensics report from FBI, but still no answers almost 1 year after police shot baby, father

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says it has received testing results that it was waiting on from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) linked to a high-profile case where a baby boy and his father were fatally shot by Ontario Provincial Police — but nearly a year on from the incident, the agency has made no conclusions.

The news comes about eight months after the SIU announced that both the 33-year-old father and his one-year-old son died as a result of police gunfire, after officers were reportedly told the man had abducted the baby from the area of Trent Lakes.

"The SIU recognizes the one-year anniversary of this case is approaching and is moving as quickly as it can to bring the investigation to resolution," the police watchdog said in a statement issued Tuesday.

Early information indicated police were called at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Nov. 26, 2020 about the alleged abduction, according to the SIU.

Not long afterwards, police located a pick-up-truck identified as a "vehicle of interest" on Sturgeon Road in Kawartha Lakes. Officers tried to intercept the truck, before it crashed into an OPP cruiser as well as another car on Pigeon Lake Road. One officer who was standing outside the cruiser at the time was seriously hurt in the process, the SIU said.

Three officers then opened fire, striking the one-year-old boy inside the truck as well as his father.

The boy was pronounced dead on scene. His father was taken to hospital in grave condition and died of his injuries about a week later.

To date, the SIU has not released the name of the baby or his father, nor indicated why police opened fire on a vehicle if an allegedly abducted baby might have been inside.

In the months since the shooting, little information had been released about the incident, with the SIU calling for patience as it works through the investigation.

In August, the SIU said the investigation was in a "hold pattern" while awaiting the results of forensic ballistic testing by the FBI.

The agency now says it has received those results, but offered no information about them Tuesday.

"The SIU is reviewing the FBI's forensic report and continues to actively investigate this tragic case," the news release reads. "The SIU understands the public interest in the results; however, as is our process with all ongoing SIU cases, the Unit does not release details that could jeopardize the integrity of the investigation."

As part of the investigation, four investigators, two forensic investigators and a collision reconstructionist were assigned to the case. At least 14 witnesses officers and 12 civilian witnesses were interviewed.