SIU-Edwardsville visits Lee and Little Rock

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-7) at Little Rock Trojans (2-7)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock takes on SIU-Edwardsville after Faith Lee scored 20 points in Little Rock's 67-45 loss to the Missouri State Bears.

The Trojans are 2-2 in home games. Little Rock averages 16.4 turnovers per game and is 1-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Cougars are 0-5 on the road. SIU-Edwardsville has a 2-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Little Rock is shooting 35.9% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points lower than the 39.9% SIU-Edwardsville allows to opponents. SIU-Edwardsville averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Little Rock gives up.

The Trojans and Cougars face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lee is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Trojans.

Brianna Wooldridge is averaging 9.1 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Cougars.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

