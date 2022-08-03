Situation at huge Ukraine nuclear plant ‘out of control’, warns UN amid disaster fears

A Russian serviceman stands guard at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant - AP

Russia is using Europe’s largest nuclear power plant to shelter from Ukrainian bombardment and launch attacks on civilians, with the United Nations warning the situation is “completely out of control” amid fears of a nuclear disaster.

Russian forces seized control of the Zaporizhzhia plant, in the south-eastern city of Enerhodar, in early March, soon after the invasion of Ukraine began.

Under mounting pressure from long-range Ukrainian strikes, troops last month ordered the plant’s staff to surrender access to the engine rooms of three of its reactors in order to store heavy weaponry.

Energoatom, Ukraine’s state-run nuclear company, said Russian ammunition had been stored close to highly combustible materials and would trigger a nuclear disaster on the scale of Chernobyl if it was detonated.

Military sources said the Russian occupiers had made engine rooms almost completely inaccessible to emergency services in the event of another fire at the site.

Moscow has also used the Zaporizhzhia plant to pummel Ukrainian-held positions on the west bank of the Dnipro river as Kyiv’s forces prepare to launch a major counter-offensive. Ukraine has no other choice but to largely accept the one-way fire, knowing its forces cannot shoot back because they could accidentally strike a nuclear reactor.

However, on Wednesday Yevgeny Balitsky, the head of the Russian puppet administration of the Zaporizhzhia region, accused Ukraine of using Western-supplied weapons to strike the plant.

“We are ready to show how the Russian military is guarding the plant, and how Ukraine, which receives weapons from the West, uses those weapons, including drones, to attack the nuclear power plant,” Mr Balitsky said in response to requests to inspect the facility.

Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, earlier this week said the Russians had taken the “notion of having a human shield to an entirely different and horrific level”.

Since capturing the plant, Russian forces have forced its workers to maintain the facility under terrifying conditions and without outside support, according to Ukrainian officials.

Story continues

The some 500 troops that seized the site laid anti-personnel mines alongside the shore of the reservoir used to cool its six reactors and deployed heavy artillery batteries, which could be amongst the equipment hidden in the depths of the facility, in the area.

Rafael Grossi, the UN’s nuclear chief, this week urged Russia and Ukraine to open the complex up to independent safety experts.

The director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency warned the situation was getting more perilous by the day, adding: “Every principle of nuclear safety has been violated. What is at stake is extremely serious and extremely grave and dangerous.”

Reports of violent attacks on the plant’s workers and a lack of spares to replace “faulty” parts made the situation worse, Mr Grossi said.

“When you put this together, you have a catalogue of things that should never be happening in any nuclear facility,” he added. “This is why I have been insisting from day one that we have to be able to go there to perform this safety and security evaluation, to do the repairs and to assist, as we already did in Chernobyl.”

Despite warnings of a nuclear disaster, Ukraine has launched limited attacks on Russian targets near the plant.

Across the Dniper in Nikopol, hospitals keep emergency supplies of iodine to treat radiation, while citizens flee the town to escape Russian shelling.

Ukraine has used its fleet of US-provided Himars rocket launchers on the west bank of the river to soften Russian positions and sever supply lines ahead of a counter-offensive to reclaim the southern city of Kherson.

Strikes on road and railway bridges vital to Russian resupply efforts, as well as ammunition depots, have become increasingly frequent in recent weeks.

As the Ukrainian counter-offensive gains momentum, Russia is moving entire battalion of tactical groups, of around 700-800 troops each, from Donbas to defend its positions in the south.

“We are now witnessing an extensive reorganisation of the Russian posture in Ukraine that will probably impact how the conflict will unfold over the medium term,” Rochan Consulting, a military analyst, said in its daily update on Monday.

“Most of the forces deployed around Izyum have been shifted to the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions to augment Russian positions there. Kherson, in particular, is where the increase in Russian military presence has been the largest.”