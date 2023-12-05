Situation in Gaza 'getting worse by the hour', WHO says

GENEVA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - A World Health Organization official in Gaza said on Tuesday the situation there as deteriorating by the hour as Israeli bombing has intensified in the south of the enclave around the cities of Khan Younis and Rafah.

"The situation is getting worse by the hour," Richard Peeperkorn, WHO representative on the occupied Palestinian territory, told reporters via video link from Gaza.

"There's intensified bombing going on all around, including here in the southern areas, Khan Younis and even in Rafah." (Reporting by Emma Farge, Editing by Rachel More)