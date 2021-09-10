Situation in Afghanistan is ‘Very Fragile’: India at UN Security Council Debate

While speaking at the UN Security Council Debate on Afghanistan on Thursday, 9 September, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti termed the situation in Afghanistan as "very fragile".

He said that it is important that the Taliban abides by its commitment to not allow use of the Afghan territory for terrorism, including terror groups designated under Security Council resolution 1267 that lists Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, news agency PTI reported.

Tirumurti said, "As Afghanistan’s immediate neighbour and a friend to its people, the current situation is of direct concern to us”.

He added, "In this context, we reiterate the need for the voices of Afghan women to be heard, aspirations of Afghan children to be realised and the rights of minorities to be protected. We call on humanitarian assistance to be provided urgently and underline the need to provide unhindered access to the UN and other agencies in this regard."

Speaking on the newly announced interim Cabinet by the Taliban, Tirumurti stressed on the need for “a broad-based, inclusive and representative formation attained through an inclusive negotiated political settlement”, and added that would gain greater international acceptability and legitimacy.

The Taliban had announced names of the new minister on Tuesday, 7 September. Afghanistan's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) Ghulam Isaczai responded to it saying "As I speak today, the Taliban announced their government. It is anything but inclusive."

The ministers may take oath on 11 September, on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 attack. Reports said several countries including China, Pakistan, Russia, the United States, India, have been invited to take part in the ceremony, Hindustan Times reported.

(With inputs from PTI and Hindustan Times)

