In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Global Market is Projected to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2030: Growing Number of Genetic Disorders and Emphasis on Genetic Testing Bodes Well for Growth

Company Logo

Global Market for In Situ Hybridization (ISH)

Global Market for In Situ Hybridization (ISH)

Dublin, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In Situ Hybridization (ISH): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for In Situ Hybridization (ISH) estimated at US$908 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.4% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization (CISH) segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $377.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR



The In Situ Hybridization (ISH) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$377.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$107.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 6.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -

Abbott Laboratories

Abnova Corporation

Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc

Bio SB

Biocare Medical, LLC

BioGenex Laboratories

Bio-Techne Corporation

Genemed Biotechnologies, Inc.

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck KGaA

Oxford Gene Technologies

PerkinElmer Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Story continues

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 504 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $908 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1500 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

In Situ Hybridization (ISH) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019 to 2022

Clinical Diagnostics: Challenges and Opportunities Amid the Pandemic

Research Efforts Underway for Using ISH in COVID-19 Detection

ISH in Molecular Detection of COVID-19 Causing SARS-CoV-2

Immuno RNA Fluorescence ISH for Visualization of COVID-19 Causing SARS-CoV-2

French Research Team Develops CoronaFISH

In Situ Hybridization: A Prelude

Future Prospects Remain Favorable for Insitu Hybridization

Chromogenic ISH: Gaining Over FISH

FISH Technology Continues to Find Favor

How is FISH Better than Conventional Techniques?

Probe Types and Application

Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Emerges as Cytological Tool of Choice for Plethora of Scientific Applications

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Incidence of Cancer Drives the Demand for In-situ Hybridization

Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Region: 2020

Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Type: 2020

Diverse Applications of FISH Technology in Oncology

Growing Demand for Targeted Therapies in Cancer Treatment Presents Lucrative Opportunities

Growing Number of Genetic Disorders and Emphasis on Genetic Testing Bodes Well for the Growth of ISH Market

List of Genetic Disorders by Event, Genetic Manifestation and Prevalence

Top Ten Genetic Diseases Worldwide

Rise in Prenatal Testing Drives Opportunities

FISH in Detection of Prenatal Genetic Abnormalities

In Situ Hybridization Advances Present Perfect Tools to Detect Genetic Anomalies

Uptrend in Companion Diagnostics Market Augurs Well

World Companion Diagnostics Market (in US$ Million) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Companion Diagnostics Lead the Way to Personalized Medicine

Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

State-Sponsored Molecular Research Initiatives Bode Well for Market Growth

Increasing Research on Application of ISH in infectious Disease Diagnostics to Drive Growth

Infection Rates of Viruses ((per infected person)) Involved in Outbreaks Worldwide: 2020

Infectious Diseases Related Mortality High Among Children Below 5 Years: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death in Children Below 5 Years (in %) Cause % Share

Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable Diseases (In 000s)

FISH in Detection of Microbiological Pathogens

Growth in In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) for Diagnosis of Chronic Diseases Promise Opportunities

High Demand for IVD Devices Promises Opportunities for FISH Probes: Global IVD Instruments Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2027

Rising R&D Investments in the Biotech Sector Drives Gains

Emergence of Automated Diagnostic Kits

Novel Approach of Highly-Multiplexed FISH for In-Situ Genomics

Technology Advancements & Improvements Bolster Growth

Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the Years 2020 & 2023

Ageing Demographics to Drive Demand

Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/17gelu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



