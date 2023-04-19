In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Global Market is Projected to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2030: Growing Number of Genetic Disorders and Emphasis on Genetic Testing Bodes Well for Growth
Global Market for In Situ Hybridization (ISH)
Dublin, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In Situ Hybridization (ISH): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for In Situ Hybridization (ISH) estimated at US$908 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.4% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization (CISH) segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $377.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR
The In Situ Hybridization (ISH) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$377.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$107.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 6.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR.
