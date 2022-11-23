In Situ Hybridization Global Market to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2027 from $1.5 Billion in 2022
Global In Situ Hybridization Market
Dublin, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In Situ Hybridization Market by Products (Consumables, Instruments, Software), Technology (DNA FISH, RNA FISH, PNA FISH, CISH), Application (Cancer, Immunology, Neuroscience, Cytology), End User (Hospitals, Pharma, Biotech, CROs) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global in situ hybridization market is projected to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2027 from USD 1.5 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period. Companion diagnostic products showcase a significant potential to improve the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. FISH-based biomarkers play a substantial role in developing companion diagnostics because of their ability to evaluate morphology and gene amplification simultaneously. This has increased the adoption of ISH-based consumables across companion diagnostic tests.
The kits & reagents segment accounted for the highest share in the ISH consumables market revenue for the year 2021
The ISH market is segmented into 3 key products, namely, consumables, instruments, and software. The ISH consumables market is further segmented into kits & reagents, probes, and accessories. The advantages of kits are their ease of use, availability of ready-to-use reagents and antibodies, the optimized sensitivity of the antibody to an antigen, and decreased chances of errors. This has propelled the use of kits in diagnostic tools employed for cancer patients to identify eligibility for specific drugs during treatment.
Hospitals & diagnostic laboratories accounted for the largest revenue share of the ISH market in 2021
Based on the end users the global in situ hybridization market is segmented into hospital & diagnostic laboratories, academic and research institutes, CROs, and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. Hospital & diagnostic laboratories segment has generated the highest revenue in 2021. The growing patient population, increasing Medicare reimbursement for clinical tests performed in hospitals, and the emergence of advanced diagnostic tests are some of the key factors driving the growth of this end-user segment.
Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing country in the in situ hybridization market
The in situ hybridization market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, RoW. The in situ hybridization market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The economic growth in the countries of this region, its large population base, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, improvements in the standard of living, growing demand for quality medical care, increasing healthcare spending, government initiatives, and awareness regarding the use of tissue diagnostic tests are the major factors driving market growth in the Asia Pacific.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Rising Incidence of Genetic Disorders and Cancer
Growing Awareness of Companion Diagnostics
Opportunities
Emerging Economies
Challenges
Shortage of Skilled Professionals
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 In Situ Hybridization Market, by Product
7 In Situ Hybridization Market, by Technology
8 In Situ Hybridization Market, by Application
9 In Situ Hybridization Market, by End-user
10 In Situ Hybridization Market, by Region
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Company Profiles
13 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
Abbott
Abcam
Abnova Corporation
Agilent Technologies, Inc.
Bio Sb
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Bio-Techne Corporation
Biocare Medical, LLC
Biocat GmbH
Biogenex Laboratories
Bioview
Creative Bioarray
Danaher
Enzo Biochem
F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
Genemed Biotechnologies
Merck KGaA
Neogenomics Laboratories
Opgen
Oxford Gene Technology
Perkinelmer
Qiagen N.V.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Zytomed Systems GmbH
Zytovision
