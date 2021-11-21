If sitting all day is killing your back, try this seat cushion that Amazon shoppers love — it's on sale this weekend

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Anyone who has experienced back pain knows it can be debilitating. Stretching helps some, but your best bet is to take preventative measures. If you’re sitting in an uncomfortable chair with no support or cushion for hours on end, change that!

If swapping out your office chair isn't an option, consider giving it an upgrade with this top-rated ROYI Memory Foam Seat/Chair Cushion. It's currently on sale for $54.99 on Amazon, which is more than $10 off the original price.

ROYI Memory Foam Seat/Chair Cushion, $54.99 (Orig. $65.99)

Buy Now

With more than 2,800 ratings and 4.3 out of 5 stars, this memory foam seat cushion is a smart investment. Not only will it make your desk chair more comfortable, but according to the product description it can also help relieve the symptoms associated with sciatica and other painful back conditions.

Shoppers on Amazon agree. In the comments, customers say using this memory foam seat cushion helped with pain relief in their back, hips and tailbone. Many shoppers also say they highly recommend this affordable addition to their office chair.

It’s not clear how long this memory foam cushion will be on sale, so you should place your order as soon as possible to ensure you snag this office essential while it’s so reasonably priced.

If you liked this article, then check out this popular at-home air purifier.

More from In The Know:

Shoppers say this $35 office chair with over 23,000 five-star reviews is '5/5 in every category'

This super cozy teddy coat is an Amazon best seller, and it's less than $25 right now

There's already a waitlist for the new Solo Stove fire pits that come in cool colors — here's how to sign up

These No. 1 best-selling pillows are 40% off on Amazon: 'I slept so good that I didn’t hear the baby crying'

The post If sitting all day is killing your back, try this seat cushion that Amazon shoppers love — it’s on sale today appeared first on In The Know.