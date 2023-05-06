If sitting for too long hurts your back, buy this seat cushion that Amazon shoppers love while it's on sale for less than $26

Anyone who has experienced back pain knows it can be debilitating. Stretching helps some, but your best bet is to take preventative measures. If you're sitting in an uncomfortable chair with no support or cushion for hours on end, change that!

If swapping out your office chair isn't an option, consider giving it an upgrade with this top-rated ROYI Memory Foam Seat/Chair Cushion. It's currently on sale for just $25.99 on Amazon, which is a great deal for a product that can make sitting for long periods of time way more comfortable.

With more than 3,200 ratings and 4.2 out of 5 stars, this memory foam seat cushion is a smart investment. Not only will it make your desk chair more comfortable, but according to the product description it can also help relieve the symptoms associated with sciatica and other painful back conditions.

Shoppers on Amazon agree. In the comments, customers say using this memory foam seat cushion helped with pain relief in their back, hips and tailbone. Many shoppers also say they highly recommend this affordable addition to their office chair.

Worth noting, some shoppers have also used this seat cushion to make travel more comfortable. If you're visiting friends or family in the new year, you might consider buying this seat cushion to use while sitting in the car to make your ride more comfortable.

It's not clear how long this memory foam cushion will be less than $30, so you should place your order as soon as possible to ensure you snag this pain-relieving essential while it's so reasonably priced.

