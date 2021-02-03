SiTime Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiTime Corporation, (Nasdaq: SITM), a leader in MEMS timing, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.
Net revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $40.3 million, a 43.4% increase from the $28.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Net revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $116.2 million, a 38.2% increase from the $84.1 million in the year ended December 31, 2019.
Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) Results
In the fourth quarter of 2020, gross margins were $21.1 million, or 52.3% of revenue, operating expenses were $19.0 million or 47.2% of revenue, GAAP income from operations was $2.1 million, or 5.1% of revenue and net income was $2.0 million, or $0.10 per diluted share.
For the year ended 2020, gross margins were $57.9 million, or 49.9% of revenue, operating expenses were $66.5 million or 57.3% of revenue, GAAP loss from operations was $8.6 million, or 7.4% of revenue and net loss was $9.4 million, or $0.58 per diluted share.
Total cash and cash equivalents were $73.5 million on December 31, 2020.
Non-GAAP Results
This press release and its attachments include certain non-GAAP supplemental performance measures. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
SiTime believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to SiTime’s financial condition and results of operations. SiTime believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight into SiTime’s ongoing performance and core operational activities and has chosen to provide these measures for more consistent and meaningful comparison between periods. These measures should only be used to evaluate SiTime’s results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results exclude the effect of stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes.
The reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial results is provided in the financial statements portion of this release.
In the fourth quarter of 2020, non-GAAP gross margins were $21.6 million, or 53.5% of revenue, non-GAAP operating expenses were $13.2 million, or 32.7% of revenue, non-GAAP income from operations was $8.4 million, or 20.8% of revenue and non-GAAP net income was $8.3 million, or $0.43 per diluted share.
For the fiscal year 2020, non-GAAP gross margins were $58.7 million, or 50.5% of revenue, non-GAAP operating expenses were $49.6 million, or 42.7% of revenue, non-GAAP income from operations was $9.1 million, or 7.9% of revenue and non-GAAP net income was $8.4 million, or $0.46 per diluted share.
Conference Call
SiTime will broadcast its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results conference call today, February 3, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time), which can be accessed by calling +1-844-467-7657 and using conference ID 3193344. The conference call will also be available via a live webcast on the investor relations section of the SiTime website at https://investor.sitime.com. Please access the website at least a few minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software. An archived webcast replay of the call will be available on the website for a limited period of time.
About SiTime
SiTime Corporation is a market leader in silicon MEMS timing. Our programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With over 2 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry. For more information, visit https://www.sitime.com/.
SiTime Corporation
Unaudited GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2020
(in thousands, except per share data)
Revenue
$
40,274
$
116,156
Cost of revenue
19,203
58,224
Gross profit
21,071
57,932
Operating expenses:
Research and development
8,747
31,652
Sales, general and administrative
10,250
34,893
Total operating expenses
18,997
66,545
Income (loss) from operations
2,074
(8,613
)
Interest expense
-
(726
)
Other expense, net
(83
)
(32
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
1,991
(9,371
)
Income tax expense
-
(1
)
Net income (loss)
$
1,991
$
(9,372
)
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholder and comprehensive income
$
1,991
$
(9,372
)
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholder, basic
$
0.12
$
(0.58
)
Weighted-average shares used to compute basic net income (loss) per share
17,036
16,064
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholder, diluted
$
0.10
$
(0.58
)
Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share
19,263
16,064
SiTime Corporation
Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2020
(in thousands, except per share data)
Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit and margin to non-GAAP
Revenue
$
40,274
$
116,156
GAAP gross profit
21,071
57,932
GAAP gross margin
52.3
%
49.9
%
Stock-based compensation
494
751
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
21,565
$
58,683
Non-GAAP gross margin
53.5
%
50.5
%
Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP
GAAP research and development expenses
8,747
31,652
Stock-based compensation
(2,047
)
(5,707
)
Non-GAAP research and development expenses
$
6,700
$
25,945
GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses
10,250
34,893
Stock-based compensation
(3,761
)
(11,280
)
Non-GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses
$
6,489
$
23,613
Total Non-GAAP operating expenses
$
13,189
$
49,558
Reconciliation of GAAP income (loss) from operations to non-GAAP income from operations
GAAP income (loss) from operations
$
2,074
$
(8,613
)
Stock-based compensation
6,302
17,738
Non-GAAP income from operations
$
8,376
$
9,125
Non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenue
20.8
%
7.9
%
Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income (loss)
GAAP net income (loss)
$
1,991
$
(9,372
)
Stock-based compensation
6,302
17,738
Non-GAAP net income
$
8,293
$
8,366
Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share
19,263
18,159
GAAP net income (loss) per share diluted
$
0.10
$
(0.58
)
Non-GAAP adjustments detailed above
0.33
1.04
Non-GAAP net income per share diluted
$
0.43
$
0.46
SiTime Corporation
Unaudited GAAP Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
As of
December 31, 2020
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
Assets:
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
73,525
Accounts receivable, net
23,920
Related party accounts receivable
736
Inventories
12,350
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,649
Total current assets
113,180
Property and equipment, net
11,708
Intangible assets, net
2,069
Right-of-use assets, net
8,892
Other assets
162
Total assets
$
136,011
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
6,182
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
12,963
Total current liabilities
19,145
Lease liabilities
6,986
Total liabilities
26,131
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders’ equity:
Common stock
2
Additional paid-in capital
173,274
Accumulated deficit
(63,396
)
Total stockholders’ equity
109,880
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
136,011
