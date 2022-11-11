Sisters of the Valley Launch Customer Loyalty Program

Sisters of the Valley
·2 min read

Every Purchase Earns Points Spendable on All Products in the Sisters' Store

Harvesting Hemp November 2022

Sister Kass (right) harvesting with a Novitiate (left)
Sister Kass (right) harvesting with a Novitiate (left)

CBD Plus CBDa and CBGa

The Sisters Newest Product Contains Both Raw and Cooked Cannabinoids
The Sisters Newest Product Contains Both Raw and Cooked Cannabinoids

Merced, California, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sisters of the Valley are happy to announce their new customer loyalty program, whereby points are earned with every purchase and can be redeemed for any products in the store.  There is no expiration on the points and the program is simple to sign up for at  www.sistersofthevalley.org.

“Right now, and through the end of the year, everyone who signs up gets an automatic 250 points,” explained Sister Maria, of New Zealand and their newest arrival to the California farm.  “One of the first things I did when I arrived to the farm was to study our customers and I learned, surprisingly, that over two hundred of our customers spend over two thousand dollars a year with us!  That was super interesting to me and I got busy with our development team in launching a program that would reward all our customers, in proportion to how they support us."

The Sisters’ loyalty program is quite sophisticated and awards points for birthdays, for referrals and for social media sharing.

Sister Kate explains, “In our first seven years of operations, we had to change store platforms three times and it is always an expensive move.  The first time, we moved from ETSY to a home-grown store site because ETSY abruptly stopped allowing CBD products to be sold.  The second move was because our WordPress-driven store was not search engine visible and the third time was because a certain company I won't mention began as a web-store platform but transitioned into the payment processing business and suddenly, our payment apps became troubled.  And it was interesting that the troubles on their platform coincided with them trying to convince us to use their payment processor.  They actually sent us a notice saying 'we noticed you are having trouble with payment processing, perhaps you should consider using us!'  I was horrified and we immediately began the transition away from their platform.  We moved because we couldn’t be intimidated into leaving Square.  This last time we moved store platforms, we landed on Shopify and couldn’t be happier with all the bells and whistles they provide.  Shopify made launching a robust loyalty program a walk in the park.”

The Sisters make hand-made medicinal hemp and mushroom products on their one-acre farm in California and ship them world-wide.

 

 

 

Attachments

CONTACT: www.sistersofthevalley.org Sisters of the Valley (209) 500-6008 sistermaria@sistersofcbd.com


Latest Stories

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing

  • Calgary Stampeders look to 2023 with Maier as Mitchell quarterbacking era likely over

    CALGARY — Jake Maier took his job. What was likely Bo Levi Mitchell's parting message as a Calgary Stampeder quarterback was believe Maier deserves it. "If you're questioning anything, I can tell you don't, because that guy is going to be very special," Mitchell said Monday as the Stampeders closed the book on their 2022 CFL season. "Jake's got a good head on his shoulders and a damn good arm as well." Maier, 25, went 6-3 in starts after replacing Mitchell in August. Maier's two-year contract ex

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the NHL season. Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak. T

  • Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

    HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is sh

  • Danish teenager Rune stuns Djokovic to win Paris Masters

    PARIS (AP) — Unseeded Danish teenager Holger Rune staged a stunning comeback to secure the biggest victory of his career by beating Novak Djokovic 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the final of the Paris Masters on Sunday. Rune denied Djokovic a record-extending 39th Masters title. The 19-year-old Rune, who is a friend and former junior doubles partner of top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, saved six break points when serving for the match. Djokovic saved one match point when Rune double-faulted. But the audacious Dane t

  • Chebet and Lokedi of Kenya win NYC Marathon races in debuts

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kenyans Evans Chebet and Sharon Lokedi made huge splashes in their New York City Marathon debuts on Sunday. Chebet won the men's race and Lokedi the women's race in her first-ever marathon on an unseasonably warm day, with temperatures in the 70s making it one of the hottest in race history since the marathon was moved to November in 1986. Chebet finished in 2 hours, 8 minutes and 41 seconds, which was 13 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Shura Kitata of Ethiopia. There was

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Smith scores in OT, Knights down Leafs 4-3 for eighth straight win

    TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe has seen growth in his team over the last week. All those good vibes following a rocky start to the season aside, the Maple Leafs showed Tuesday there's still a long road ahead. Reilly Smith scored his second of the night 23 seconds into overtime as the Vegas Golden Knights came back from a goal down in the third period to extend their win streak to eight games with a 4-3 victory over Toronto. The Leafs were in trouble following an ugly four-game slide that started with a

  • Canada Ravens women look to end Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note

    The Canada Ravens look to end their Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note Wednesday against tournament debutant Brazil in Leeds, England. Having lost to Papua New Guinea (34-12) and England (54-4), the Canadian women cannot advance to the semifinals. Pride and third place in Group A are on the line Wednesday at Headlingley Stadium. Brazil is also winless, having lost 72-4 to England and 70-0 to Papua New Guinea. For Canada captain Gabrielle Hindley, the tournament has been positive.

  • 7 best cameos NHL players have made in TV, film

    From playing vikings, to late night television, to simply being themselves, NHL players have a long history of cameos on TV and movies.

  • Jack Eichel lights up former squad in revenge game for the ages

    After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.

  • Canada's Gushue dominates en route to first men's Pan Continental curling crown

    CALGARY — Brad Gushue put a flourish on his team's dominant curling to become the first men's Pan Continental champion on Sunday. To inject levity in a lopsided 11-3 win over South Korea in the final, Canada's skip weaved his final stone of the eighth end under his front leg and delivered it outside of his knee for a trick shot. "I've done it a lot in clinics and stuff like that and shown kids," Gushue said. "Usually I can hit the rings, but I'm a little disappointed it went through there. Epic

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the season. “I’m just happy about the win,” Kallgren said. “We played so solid defensively. Games like this make it very, very ea

  • Montreal's new pro basketball team making inroads in community with youth tournament

    Growing up in Montreal, Élie Karojo never had a local basketball team to cheer for — never mind the chance to improve his skills alongside any professional athletes. Now that he is one, he wants to make sure kids in his hometown have those opportunities. "I'm going to help them play pro, get to the next level and get better at basketball," said the Montreal Alliance forward. The team, which played its first season this year in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), held a mini basketball t

  • Ovechkin, Capitals hand Oilers seventh straight loss, 5-4

    Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist and Erik Gustafsson added three assists for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 25 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 26

  • Devils give Martin Brodeur new contract, exec VP title

    NEWARK, N.J. — Hall of Fame goaltender Martin Brodeur has been named executive vice president of hockey operations and given a new multi-year contract extension by the New Jersey Devils. Devils’ general manager Tom Fitzgerald announced Thursday that Brodeur will be staying with the organization after spending the last 2 1/2 years serving as an adviser to hockey operations and on the business side. “Working with Tom’s group for the past few years, I have seen firsthand what he and our managing pa

  • Anunoby, VanVleet lead Raptors to 116-109 win over Houston Rockets

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet would love to see O.G. Anunoby when he's angry. The two combined for 59 points to drag the lethargic Toronto Raptors to a 116-109 victory over the lowly Houston Rockets on Wednesday. VanVleet had seven three-pointers en route to 32 points, while Anunoby scored 27 and grabbed 10 rebounds, and afterwards VanVleet applauded his teammate's aggression. "It's amazing. (Anunoby) is finally taking it personally and if he ever gets any meaner, he's going to be really scary. He's s

  • Flyers coach John Tortorella rips Rasmus Ristolainen for poor play

    It sounds like Rasmus Ristolainen is in John Tortorella's doghouse.