Sisters from New Orleans killed in fiery Ocean Springs wreck involving multiple cars

Two sisters were killed Saturday in a wreck involving multiple vehicles on U.S. 90 near Rouses grocery store and Raising Canes, the Jackson County coroner confirmed to the Sun Herald.

Elizabeth Kelley, 54, and Mary Kelley, 52, were identified as the victims in the crash by Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr.

Lynd said both women were from New Orleans.

Witnesses on scene told the Sun Herald it appeared four vehicles were involved in the crash, but two of them appeared destroyed. Photos show a truck and car both totaled on the highway near the entrance to Walgreens.

An additional photo posted in the Ocean Springs Talk of the Town Facebook group shows that at least two vehicles caught fire after impact.

The Sun Herald will update this story as more information is available.