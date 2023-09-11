My Sisters and I Use This Growth Serum to Stop PCOS-Related Hair Loss in Its Tracks

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

It’s from a Nicole Kidman-approved brand.

Vegamour / InStyle

My two sisters and I were fortunate enough to be diagnosed with polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) early on in our lives. Not lucky to have the cysts, hormone imbalances, pain, and the rest of it, but learn about it earlier than many women do. We have PCOS to varying degrees of severity with different symptoms and side effects, but something we all complain about is hair loss and shedding. Between the three of us, we’ve probably tested 50 percent of products in the hair growth market, and the one we’ve all seen results from is Vegamour’s Gro Hair Serum.

Over the last few years, Vegamour has really pulled out in front of the competition thanks to a celebrity fanbase (including Nicole Kidman, Bella Hadid, Mandy Moore), plant-based formulas, and thousands of fervent fans. My own first experience with the brand was very positive — its lash serum gave me camel-like lashes without side effects like eye irritation or dark under-eyes. So when my sisters and I were lamenting about horrifying hair shedding, I bought a three-pack of the Gro Serum for each of us.

I use a dropper-full of the serum an hour or two after showering when my hair has dried. For easy application, I section my hair with clips so I can evenly disperse the serum all over my scalp — it’s a quick three minute process. Over the last two months (which is roughly what the bottle lasted us), our group chat consisted of progress photos and note-sharing. Here’s a summary: Vegamour’s Gro Serum basically stops shedding, which in turn makes hair thicker. But, I (we) also think it also increases thickness and increases length quickly and noticeably. However, it only works if you actually use it daily — when I got lazy and used it once every few days, the drop-off in benefits was drastic.

The magic sauce is thanks to caffeine, turmeric, red clover, and mung bean. These ingredients (respectively) increase blood circulation, which can improve follicle health, block DHT (a hair loss-causing hormone), and makes strands strong and less likely to break.

I can’t overstate the comfort and confidence I feel when I don’t have to pick up a hairball from the shower drain every time I shower. The $64 bottle is expensive, but definitely worth it. Plus, if you find yourself converted, the price goes down to $49 a bottle via subscription. PCOS will affect me for the rest of my life, but there is incredible reassurance in finding a product that is helping me keep my hair.

Head to Vegamour to experience the strand-changing Gro Serum for yourself.



