“Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants ”Stars Reunite to Support America Ferrera at “Barbie ”Event

The leading ladies of the 2005 film swapped denim for Barbie-pink and snapped a picture together in New York City

Josh Horowitz Alexis Bledel, Amber Tamblyn, America Ferrera and Blake Lively reunited for a photo together on Dec. 15.

Pants or no pants, the sisterhood lives on!

Nearly two decades after The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants first hit theaters, its stars reunited to support America Ferrera at a SAG-AFTRA-hosted Barbie screening and Q&A in New York City on Friday.

The Barbie star posed alongside her former costars, Alexis Bledel, Amber Tamblyn and Blake Lively, in the same outfit she wore to the special occasion.

Fittingly, the stars of the beloved 2005 movie swapped denim for various shades of Barbie-pink.

In the snap, they all linked arms and smiled together, with Bledel wearing a deep pink dress, Tamblyn sporting a baby-pink pantsuit and Lively opting for a neon-pink dress. Ferrera complemented her friends' hues of pink in a chic, draped white dress.

Josh Horowitz

On X (formerly Twitter), Happy, Sad, Confused podcast host Josh Horowitz shared a photo of the stars' Friday reunion and revealed that he chatted with Lively, 36.

"I just need everyone to know I witnessed the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants women reunite in front of my eyes tonight and Blake Lively and I talked about how lazy Santa is," he wrote. "Now I’m getting tacos from a food truck."

Horowitz also shared a photo of the actresses on his Instagram Story, alongside which he wrote, "Those pants won't stop traveling!"



Warner Brothers/courtesy Everett Collection America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn, Alexis Bledel and Blake Lively in 'The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.'

Though the former costars’ public reunion is a rare one, the on-screen BFFs have not been secretive about their off-screen love for each other over the years.

In 2020, Lively told PEOPLE that she still has a bond with the “incredible” actresses she worked with on the beloved 2005 book-to-screen adaptation — and its 2008 sequel.

“America Ferrara, Amber Tamblyn, Alexis Bledel — those are three women who I met when I was 16 years old and I’ve been lucky to call them my friends and mentors ever since,” Lively said at the time.

The Gossip Girl alum said that she admires how her Sisterhood costars stand up for what they believe in.

“What they do — whether artistically, politically, socially, personally — they really use their voice,” she said. “And whether people agree with their voice or not is not the thing that I’m most concerned with as much as, it’s nice to see women who are not only empowering themselves but empowering other women to stand up and to really fight and work for what they believe in.”

Ferrera, 39, expressed a similar sentiment in 2019 — and said that she would love to reunite with her real-life pals for a third installment.

“We love each other, and we love this series, and we are so proud of the work that we did together that it would be wonderful to come back [and] do another one,” she told PEOPLE at the time.

The Barbie actress also shared a special message for her former castmates while celebrating the 16th anniversary of the comedy flick in 2021.

“16 years ago, 4 girls shared the pants and some questionable fashion choices," she wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside a throwback of the costars. "Why am I orange? Where is Amber's crimp & curl now? Was anyone's hair color natural? 2000's, you were messy, but magical. Happy 16 years of #sisterhoodofthetravelingpants.”

Both Tamblyn, 40, and Bledel, 42, have also teased an on-screen reunion.

In 2018, Bledel revealed that the four costars had actually pitched a third movie during an appearance on The Tonight Show.

“We don’t get to see each other a lot because everybody has work or family and everything, but when everybody is in town we do, and we just pitched a third movie and I hope it comes together,” the Gilmore Girls alum said. “It would be so great.”

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants follows four best friends — Lena (Bledel), Bridget (Lively), Carmen (Ferrera) and Tibby (Tamblyn) — who “hatch a plan to stay connected with one another as their lives start off in different directions: they pass around a pair of secondhand jeans that fits each of their bodies perfectly,” per IMBD.

