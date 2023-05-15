'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Says She Manifested 'Meeting a Bunch of Guys' After Kody Split

Meri Brown confirmed her split from her longtime husband, Kody Brown, in January

Meri Brown is perfectly okay with joking about the current state of her love life.

Amid her trip to London, the 52-year-old Sister Wives star spoke about the possibility of meeting potential new suitors. But thus far, she has only encountered photos of historic Englishmen.

"When you joke with the universe and say you want to meet a bunch of guys in London, it jokes right back!" she captioned the Instagram Story photo alongside a tears of joy emoji. "Manifest wisely!"

Before arriving in the European city, the TLC personality declared on Instagram that she was "saying YES to meeting new people" and "saying YES to doing unexpected things." Despite not meeting any romantic prospects while there, Meri said London had "been quite good to me."

"Business accomplished, dreams fulfilled, memories made. Lots of good food, many miles walked, time with amazing friends, solo reflections, and grand adventures," she continued. "And now, back home where I can jump in full force to the business plans created here!"

She added: "I'm SO excited for the future, so excited to see my plans and goals come to fruition, and my dreams become reality!"

Meri was previously in a polyamorous marriage with Kody Brown for 32 years. He had also been married to Janelle Brown and Christine Brown but only remains with fourth wife Robyn Brown.

Though Meri detailed aspects of her relationship's demise in the recent Sister Wives: One on One special, the longtime pair didn't make their breakup permanent until earlier this year.

Recently, Meri opened up about feeling "worthy."

"The version of you that you are right now is why you have what you have. If you want something different, you need to do something different, and become someone different," she wrote on Instagram. "The big dreams you have will require a new and improved version of yourself."

Added Meri: "Don't give up on yourself. Do something daily that will move you closer to your dreams and goals. You're worthy of achieving it!"

