“Sister Wives ”Star Christine Brown Marries David Woolley in ‘Sexy, Elegant’ Wedding: See the Photos! (Exclusive)

The TLC star tied the knot with fiancé David Woolley on Saturday, at the Red Cliffs Lodge in Moab, Utah, in front of 330 guests: "Dream come true"

Dani Sork Photo Christine Brown and David Woolley tied the knot in Utah.

Christine Brown’s wedding dreams have come true!

The Sister Wives star, 51, tied the knot with fiancé David Woolley, 59, on Saturday, at the Red Cliffs Lodge in Moab, Utah, in front of 330 guests.

“It's a fairytale,” Brown tells PEOPLE exclusively. “It's everything I never thought I would have. I get to walk down the aisle to David, him just looking at me the way that he does, it’s a dream come true.”

Festivities for the couple’s nuptials began on Friday night, with a scenic dinner cruise down the Colorado River. “We just liked the idea of having as much family and friends there as possible,” Brown said ahead of the ceremony. “We're going to have so much fun.”

When it came to décor for the outdoor nuptials, wedding planner Danielle Rothweiler incorporated the natural colors of their stunning backdrop including pops of rust, dusty rose, mauve, deep plum, and peachy coral. “The view, the scenery, it's unreal,” says Wooley. “You can't beat it.”

Dani Sork Photo Christine Brown and David Woolley pose on their wedding day.

The happy celebration fulfilled a longtime wish for Brown.

Related: Sister Wives' Christine Brown Is Engaged to David Woolley: 'I've Never Been in Love Like This Before'

“She wants to be able to wear a white dress and walk down the aisle with her dad,” Woolley told PEOPLE ahead of the couple’s wedding. “She never got to do on her first marriage. She wants all the bells and whistles.”

Adds Brown: It’s true,” she says. “I do want the big white wedding!”

Brown’s son Paedon and her father escorted her in a dress from Boda Bridal to the altar where she joined Woolley. The dress featured a plunging neckline, with intricate beading detail. Brown's hair and makeup were done by Eliza Schmidt, and the bridal party's makeup looks were done by Cortney Hall.



“We're going to have a slew of kids and grandkids walk down the aisle in between the parents, our officiant, David, and me,” says Brown. “We wanted to make it as family oriented as possible.” The bride and groom exchanged vows under a floral arch in front of the Colorado River.

Story continues

After a passionate kiss, they were introduced as Mr. and Mrs. Woolley to cheers from the crowd as "At Last" by Etta James played.

Dani Sork Photo Christine Brown and David Woolley celebrate after tying the knot.

Following the "short and sweet" ceremony, the couple joined their guests under a tent decked out with "breathtaking" lights and flowers for the reception. The wedding's floral design was overseen by Ali McDermott from Magnolia and Lace.

Sparkling apple cider and champagne, along with Moscow mules and mojitos, were served during cocktail hour, followed by a buffet dinner that included roast beef, BBQ chicken, cowboy potatoes, baked beans, and corn on the cob.

For dessert, the couple cut into a three-tier naked cake, plus Woolley's Darth Vader-themed groom’s cake, his must-have for the big day.

For the newlyweds, who first met on a dating website in 2022, falling in love came naturally. Brown jokes she was immediately intrigued by Woolley's "beautiful" profile.

Related: Sister Wives' Christine Brown on How Her Fiancé Reacted to Janelle Being Part of Her Package Deal (Exclusive)

"All the right pictures," she recalls. "It was him with those eyes. I'm like, 'You know what? I want to be looked at with those eyes for the rest of my life.' Him with with his grandkids, and at Disneyland, and then him on a beach. I'm like, 'Yes. Sign me up for all of that!'"

Woolley says that he knew right away Brown was special.

“I'm really very lucky, and very happy that someone let her go, because she's a unicorn,” says Woolley. Brown was previously one of four women in polygamous marriage to Kody Brown along with wives Janelle, Meri and Robyn. They split in 2021 after 25 years together.

She and Kody are parents to daughters Aspyn, 28, Mykelti, 27, Gwendlyn, 21, Ysabel, 20, Truely, 13, and son Paedon, 25.

Wooley, who is a dad of eight, was also previously married before his wife died in 2012.

After my wife passed away, I dated and I just could never find somebody. I knew Christine was ‘the one,’" he says. "It just feels so right.”

Adds Brown: “David is just home. I feel like wherever we are together, we just create this amazing unity together. We're a solid unit, and whatever goes on around us just doesn't even matter. Being married together just solidifies us together.”

Related: Who Is Christine Brown's Fiancé? All About David Woolley

Woolley popped the question to Brown in April.

"David treats me like a queen and tells me I'm beautiful every day," Brown told PEOPLE at the time of the proposal. "I've never been in love like this before, and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it."

She adds: "I'm so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives."

As they celebrate their marriage, both Brown and Woolley are grateful they get to spend their lives with one another. “We have so many things in common,” says Brown. “It's just easy. I found someone who is everything I've been looking for, who is a true partner, and someone who just wants to be with me and loves me for me.”

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.