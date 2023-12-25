“Sister Wives”' Robyn Walks Off “Look Back” Special, Reveals Why She Would've 'Probably Backed Away' from Kody

Sunday's episode of 'Sister Wives' also saw the Brown family heads addressing Kody's noticeable favoritism toward Robyn

TLC Robyn Brown is pictured on TLC's 'Sister Wives'.

Robyn Brown is still having a hard time letting go of her vision for her now-broken family.

Sunday's Sister Wives Look Back: How It Started special featured all five Brown family heads reflecting on their most dramatic and gut-wrenching moments from over the years. But there was one moment in particular that sent Robyn into a tailspin.

At the episode's end, the 45-year-old mother of five was shown a clip of the Brown family's 2013 commitment celebration, where they inaugurated their family's mission statement and commemorated their dedication to growing together. The video immediately brought Robyn to tears, causing her to fully break down.

"I can't watch this. How do I stop it? I can't watch this," she said. "I can't watch this. I'm sorry, I need a break."

Robyn proceeded to get up from her seat, remove her microphone and exit the set. A title card then appeared: "To be continued..."

TLC (L-R) Kody and Robyn Brown are pictured on TLC's 'Sister Wives'.

The Brown family has faced hardships for years, but things turned catastrophic once Kody Brown's third wife Christine Brown announced her decision to leave the plural marriage in November 2021. Kody's second wife Janelle Brown and first wife Meri Brown also exited within 14 months, leaving Robyn as the Brown family patriarch's only remaining wife.

Part of what contributed to the family's eventual demise was Kody's noticeable favoritism toward Robyn, which is something his other three wives have called out at different points.

During Sunday's episode, Christine, 51, noted that the wives were once "all equal" in Kody's eyes but everything changed once Robyn entered the picture. "I knew they had something different," Christine said, calling their pairing a "soul mate situation."

TLC (L-R) Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, Kody Brown, Robyn Brown and Meri Brown are pictured in a promotional still for TLC's 'Sister Wives'..

Janelle, 54, pointed out how "adjustments" and "growing pains" are expected when adding a new wife into the family, while Meri, 52, added that they can "be OK with another wife in the family and also feel jealousy." For his part, Kody, 54, felt everyone was "complaining" about his "special" connection with Robyn.

Now, given that Kody is declaring he only ever loved Robyn, Meri questioned whether he was "lying" in the past about his feelings for the other women or if he was simply "trying to make it fit his narrative to justify where he is now."

Addressing his favoritism toward her, Robyn made a surprising revelation.

"I have seen men in plural marriage sort of have a tendency to gravitate to one or two specific wives. I always thought it was destructive," she said. "If I would have seen him show favoritism or not be fair, I would have really probably backed away from it really fast."

Sister Wives is now streaming on Max.



