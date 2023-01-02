Sister Wives ' Robyn Says She's an 'Easy Target' in Brown Family: 'I Have a Tendency to Just Take It'

kody brown, robyn brown

Kody and Robyn Brown

When conflict arises between Kody Brown and his sister wives, his fourth wife Robyn says she's often been a scapegoat for the other women.

"When he does something that they don't like, I get blamed," the TLC star, 44, said during Sunday's Sister Wives: One on One episode.

"Maybe I'm an easy target," she told host Sukanya Krishnan. "Because I have a tendency to just take it. And just not get jerky about it. I don't fight it's not my nature to fight. I have to really, really get tough within myself to fight. I'm just absolutely more heart."

The Brown family has been in turmoil since Christine and Kody announced their split in November 2021, after more than 25 years of marriage.

More recently, Kody, 53, and second wife Janelle Brown confirmed they had separated, quickly followed by the news he had decided to finally end his 32-year spiritual marriage to Meri Brown.

As a result, Robyn — the only wife to whom Kody was ever legally married — admitted in a previous One on One installment that she's felt in recent years like the other women "handed [Kody] to me and said 'We don't want to spend time with him, basically.'"

Just a week after Meri confirmed the end of their decades-long marriage, the 51-year-old bed and breakfast owner shared a cryptic Instagram post with a familiar photo in which a book half covering her face and the text overlay: "There's so much more to the story…"

"Not all is always as it seems," she wrote. "Often, we accept a version of a story as truth because it fits the narrative we've created, or what we want to believe. It's not always about what you're looking at but also where you're looking from. Everyone has their own experiences and their own truths."

Meri ended the caption: "Remember, no matter how flat the pancake is, it always has two sides."

Later in Sunday's One on One special, Robyn addressed her tense relationship with Christine.

"In the beginning, it was very difficult.... It was snarky comments, not including me in things, kind of letting me know how things were going to go kind of pulling rank. It was hard in the beginning, it absolutely was," she admitted.

Still, she said, "I kept thinking we were working through stuff."

Kody, however, has long since lost any illusions about reconciling with Christine, even to the point that he now questions Christine's motives — and doubts she'll have luck finding love in the future.

"Breaking up a marriage when you're not in love, I get it. But to assuage her guilt, she has blamed me for everything, including to her children and Janelle's kids," he continues. "And as a result, combined with COVID issues, those relationships have been pulled away from me, including — and this is the one that I don't understand — Janelle."

He repeated, "I get it. She needs to do that so she can find another man who will trust her. Because if she leaves a good man, most guys are gonna go, 'This is risky.'"

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.