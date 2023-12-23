“Sister Wives”' Robyn Brown Demands Kody 'Stop Pointing Fingers' After He Called Ex Janelle a 'S--- Sister Wife'

Kody Brown called out Janelle for keeping their families separate on Christmas, and Robyn pushed back against her husband's critiques

TLC 'Sister Wives' stars Robyn Brown, Kody Brown and Janelle Brown

Kody Brown is not happy that the family is spending Christmas apart, but Robyn Brown has no patience for his finger-pointing.

In Friday’s Sister Wives Talk Back: Part 1, Kody, 54, watched back a scene from season 18 where Janelle and Christine talked about their Christmas plans. He then claimed that Janelle — from whom he separated in December 2022 — is “trying to put it all on me.”

“Janelle doesn’t want to have Christmas with Merri and with Robyn and with me, she would rather have Christmas with Christine, so she’s making this excuse with the boys,” he told Robyn, 45, of his “interpretation” of what Janelle said in the scene.

Kody shares sons Logan, Hunter, Garrison and Gabriel as well as daughters Madison and Savanah with Janelle, 54, and their kids have previously expressed that their relationship with their father is strained.

In an episode airing in October, Gabe, 22, said of Kody: “Me and Garrison are at odds with my dad, because when we expressed our discontent at how things were going with COVID, I was met with just a wall. And there was no line of dialogue. I think that that is what really drove the wedge between us.”

Kody continued to call out Janelle’s behavior in the Talk Back episode, accusing her of trying to “make me look bad” and “specifically trying to destroy my character with my family.”

“She’s a s--- sister wife,” he said, which prompted Robyn to push back and tell him he needs to “stop making this about sister wives.”

“Well, we had a family that was working together. They’re trying to blame you, they’re trying to blame me. And all those years in Vegas, we were all working together,” Kody retorted.

“You always point out the sister wife relationships, and never talk about your actual issues with wives,” Robyn, Kody’s only remaining wife, told him. “You need to stop pointing fingers at sister wives.”

TLC Janelle Brown and Kody Brown in 'Sister Wives'

Though Kody once had four sister wives — Janelle, Christine, 51, Meri, 52, and Robyn — his relationships with all three, aside from Robyn, imploded within 14 months of each other.

In a recent episode of Sister Wives: One on One, the father of 18 admitted that he “wouldn't be interested” in Robyn recruiting another sister wife.

"I would have to tell that woman I will never love you as much as I love her," he told host Sukanya Krishnan. "Now I know better."

Janelle had a similar response as she said she doesn’t “foresee” her ex taking on another sister.

“He's now talking more and more about, 'As we move forward into monogamy.' So, I think that's where he's headed,” she said.

Janelle's stance stemmed from her belief that Kody and Robyn both seem "very happy" in their relationship. "They have found something together at this stage of their life that seems to be very deep and I think it works. And that's OK," she added.

TLC Sister Wives' Robyn Brown Demands Kody 'Stop Pointing Fingers' After He Called Ex Janelle a 'S--- Sister Wife'

Robyn, though, shared her doubts about how she feels about her relationship with Kody moving forward since he broke his promise of building a strong, plural family together.

"It's weird. To be loving and respectful to Kody, I want to say yes but I just don't know how this works exactly," she told the host. "It's weird. I feel like it's disrespectful."

Robyn, who shares son Solomon and daughter Ariella with Kody as well as children from her previous marriage, said it also "feels disrespectful to be happy" with Kody because she hasn't gotten Janelle, Meri and Christine's blessing off-camera despite them expressing approval of the relationship on-camera.

"I need an off-camera, to my face [conversation] because I don't know how it feels like it's disrespectful to his kids," she explained through tears. "It feels disrespectful to the commitments that I made."

Sister Wives is now streaming on Max.



