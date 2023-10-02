“Sister Wives”' Robyn Blames Christine for Kody's Polygamy Spiral: All She 'Has Done Is Messed Him Up'

On Sunday's 'Sister Wives', Meri Brown said she believed Christine "had frustrations" about family issues and that it's not "fair" for Kody to relay false interpretation about that to Robyn

TLC (3) (L-R) Christine Brown, Kody Brown and Robyn Brown are pictured.

As family tension continued to weigh on Robyn Brown, she decided to call out one particular person for inciting chaos in their polygamous unit.

During Sunday's Sister Wives, Robyn met with Meri Brown — who, at the time of filming, was still in relationship limbo with patriarch Kody Brown — to discuss some big changes. Meri had decided to move her clothing business up to her Utah bed and breakfast, where she wanted to spend larger chunks of her time.

After assuring Robyn that she would still be living in Flagstaff, Arizona, the pair shifted gears to continue discussing the ongoing fallout in the family.



Robyn, 44, and Meri, 52, both noted how "angry" Kody, 54, had been recently, saying he was "not" the man with whom they'd fallen in love. Determining a cause for the matter, Robyn then suggested Christine Brown — who left Kody in 2021 — was at fault for Kody's "changed" emotional state.

"What Christine has done is messed him up," Robyn said to Meri. "He doesn't want to admit it, but it's the truth. Christine totally just destroyed his past. Like, what he thought was a functional situation. She basically said it was horrible"

"Every single minute of every single day type of thing," she continued. "Stories upon stories of all of the things she was going through and not about you and Janelle as much as him."

(L-R) Robyn Brown and Meri Brown are pictured in an episode of 'Sister Wives'.

But Meri wasn't fully on board with that narrative. She said later in a confessional interview: "I don't believe that Christine said that every bit of our lives was hell."

"I believe she had frustrations," she acknowledged, "and if that's what Kody interpreted it as and relayed to Robyn as such, I don't think that's fair."

Christine, 51, also begged to differ in her own confessional, insisting, "I'm not going to be responsible for Kody's losing his religion. That's ridiculous. To put me as the scapegoat for him for losing his faith? I never had that much power over Kody."

As Robyn placed the blame on Christine, Christine and Janelle, 54, shifted it back toward Robyn for shaking up the family upon her entry.

Christine said Robyn crossed a line when "she decided to get a nanny" because to her, "being a sister wife means someone that is there to help you with your kids."

"Robyn plays this really weird card where she forgets or she doesn't know why, and that's a typical M.O. for her," Janelle said in a confessional. "I can't even bring anything up with Kody about Robyn because she's perfect. She's supportive, She's the only one who's been loyal. Like, he just shuts it down. There's no communication."

Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock (L-R) Christine Brown, Meri Brown, Robyn Brown, Janelle Brown and Kody Brown are pictured in a 2010 promotional still for 'Sister Wives'.

Robyn, however, noted in a confessional that she "didn't really have big issues" with her sister wives and that she "wanted relationships with them."

"This whole story about that I turned him against them is ridiculous and bogus," she added. "They're just not dealing with their own issues. They need to stop talking about me."

As for how the family proceeds forward, Janelle said "it would take a really great unifying force to bring about any kind of change or bringing people to the table, even."

"I don't know if the will is there or the desire. This is something we did together. The mistakes that we made, we did together," she added. "Stop pointing fingers."

Kody's marriages to Christine, Janelle and Meri all imploded within 14 months. He is now only married to Robyn and is monogamous for the first time in decades.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

